Emission - Solénoïde - Rétrobalisage 2019

Un retour express sur les moments forts du Solénoïde cru 2019 ! Cette année s'est révélée féconde en matière de productions musicales aventureuses; et pour cette rétrospective, nous avons sélectionné pas moins de 15 albums qui nous ont fait vibrer, parfois émerveiller, voire envoûter. Sachez d’ailleurs que notre casting vous fera plus que jamais voyager, allant de l’Iran à la Grèce, du Japon à la Turquie, en passant par la France et la Corée. Et évidemment, tout aussi éclectique sera sa trame instrumentale… Alors, entrez sans plus attendre dans le vif du sujet en parcourant ce Solénotop 2019 !