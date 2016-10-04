Emission - Solénoïde - Rétrobalisage 2019

Un retour express sur les moments forts du Solénoïde cru 2019 ! Cette année s'est révélée féconde en matière de productions musicales aventureuses; et pour cette rétrospective, nous avons sélectionné pas moins de 15 albums qui nous ont fait vibrer, parfois émerveiller, voire envoûter. Sachez d’ailleurs que notre casting vous fera plus que jamais voyager, allant de l’Iran à la Grèce, du Japon à la Turquie, en passant par la France et la Corée. Et évidemment, tout aussi éclectique sera sa trame instrumentale… Alors, entrez sans plus attendre dans le vif du sujet en parcourant ce Solénotop 2019 !

La programmation détaillée


FORREST FANG

"Rembrance Point"
LP "The Fata Morgana Dream"
(Projekt Records)

> Californie/USA

 > Bandcamp
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 209

[05:02>08:40]

SABA ALIZADEH

"Would You Remeber Me"
CD "Scattered Memories"
(Karlrecords)

> Iran

 Site web
Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 210

[08:41>10:30]

ASTRÏD

"Nemalion"
LP "A Porthole 1"
(Gizeh Records)

> Nantes

gizehrecords.com
> SolénoMix Astrid - Cyril Secq
> Solénoïde - Mission 213

[10:32>15:15]

DUB COLOSSUS

"A Spy In The House of Dub"
LP "Dr Strangdub"
(Echomaster)

> Angleterre

> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 31

[15:17> 17:57]

BABA ZULA

"Salincaksin"
CD "Derin Derin"
(Glitterbeat)

> Istanbul/Turquie

> Bandcamp
> Glitterbeat.com
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 214

[18:15>21:51]

MICHEL BANABILA

"Micro Miracles"
CD "Imprints"
(Tapu Records)

> Pays-Bas

 > SolénoMix
> Solénoïde - Mission 208

 [22:35>25:40]

PARK JIHA

"Thunder Shower"
CD "Philos"
(Glitterbeat Records)

> Corée

> Facebook
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> Radiobalisage - Mission 212

[25:41>29:08]

COREY FULLER

 "Lamentation"
LP "Break"
(12K)

> Japon

 > Site web
> Radiobalisage - Mission 210

[30:12>32:28]

JAY GLASS DUBS

"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)

> Grèce

 Site web
Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 209
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41

[32:30>37:39]

MAURICE LOUCA

"Al Khawaga"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)

> Egypte

 Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41

[37:55>40:53]

STEPHAN MICUS

"The River" + "Black Hill"
CD "White Night"
(ECM Records)

> Majorque/Baléares

> Site web
> Emission spéciale
> Radiobalisage -Mission 213

[40:55>44:10]

LEE SCRATCH PERRY 

"Crickets in Moonlight"
LP "Heavy Rain"
(On-U Sound)

> Genève/Suisse
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 32

 [44:18>46:35]

PHIL VON

 "Le Bal des Pendues"
LP "Made Underclouds"
(Ant-Zen)

> France/Lituanie
> Bandcamp
> Radiobalisage - Mission 211

[46:36>47:42]

SUSUMU YOKOTA

"Implications of Karma"
LP "Cloud Hidden"
(Lo Recordings)

> Tokyo/Japon

> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 44

[47:43>48:49]

THOM YORKE

"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"

> Angleterre

 > Site web
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 43

[48:50 > 52:00]


