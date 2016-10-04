Emission - Solénoïde - Rétrobalisage 2019

Un retour express sur les moments forts du Solénoïde cru 2019 ! Cette année s'est révélée féconde en matière de productions musicales aventureuses; et pour cette rétrospective, nous avons sélectionné pas moins de 15 albums qui nous ont fait vibrer, parfois émerveiller, voire envoûter. Sachez d’ailleurs que notre casting vous fera plus que jamais voyager, allant de l’Iran à la Grèce, du Japon à la Turquie, en passant par la France et la Corée. Et évidemment, tout aussi éclectique sera sa trame instrumentale… Alors, entrez sans plus attendre dans le vif du sujet en parcourant ce Solénotop 2019 !
Télécharger Rétrobalisage 2019
Playliste | Rétrobalisage 2019
La programmation détaillée
FORREST FANG
"Rembrance Point"
LP "The Fata Morgana Dream"
(Projekt Records)
> Californie/USA
> Bandcamp
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 209
[05:02>08:40]
"Rembrance Point"
LP "The Fata Morgana Dream"
(Projekt Records)
> Californie/USA
> Bandcamp
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 209
[05:02>08:40]
SABA ALIZADEH
"Would You Remeber Me"
CD "Scattered Memories"
(Karlrecords)
> Iran
> Site web
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 210
[08:41>10:30]
"Would You Remeber Me"
CD "Scattered Memories"
(Karlrecords)
> Iran
> Site web
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 210
[08:41>10:30]
ASTRÏD
"Nemalion"
LP "A Porthole 1"
(Gizeh Records)
> Nantes
> gizehrecords.com
> SolénoMix Astrid - Cyril Secq
> Solénoïde - Mission 213
[10:32>15:15]
"Nemalion"
LP "A Porthole 1"
(Gizeh Records)
> Nantes
> gizehrecords.com
> SolénoMix Astrid - Cyril Secq
> Solénoïde - Mission 213
[10:32>15:15]
DUB COLOSSUS
"A Spy In The House of Dub"
LP "Dr Strangdub"
(Echomaster)
> Angleterre
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 31
[15:17> 17:57]
"A Spy In The House of Dub"
LP "Dr Strangdub"
(Echomaster)
> Angleterre
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 31
[15:17> 17:57]
BABA ZULA
"Salincaksin"
CD "Derin Derin"
(Glitterbeat)
> Istanbul/Turquie
> Bandcamp
> Glitterbeat.com
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 214
[18:15>21:51]
"Salincaksin"
CD "Derin Derin"
(Glitterbeat)
> Istanbul/Turquie
> Bandcamp
> Glitterbeat.com
> SolénoMix
> Radiobalisage - Mission 214
[18:15>21:51]
MICHEL BANABILA
"Micro Miracles"
CD "Imprints"
(Tapu Records)
> Pays-Bas
> SolénoMix
> Solénoïde - Mission 208
[22:35>25:40]
"Micro Miracles"
CD "Imprints"
(Tapu Records)
> Pays-Bas
> SolénoMix
> Solénoïde - Mission 208
[22:35>25:40]
PARK JIHA
"Thunder Shower"
CD "Philos"
(Glitterbeat Records)
> Corée
> Facebook
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> Radiobalisage - Mission 212
[25:41>29:08]
"Thunder Shower"
CD "Philos"
(Glitterbeat Records)
> Corée
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> Radiobalisage - Mission 212
[25:41>29:08]
COREY FULLER
"Lamentation"
LP "Break"
(12K)
> Japon
> Site web
> Radiobalisage - Mission 210
[30:12>32:28]
"Lamentation"
LP "Break"
(12K)
> Japon
> Site web
> Radiobalisage - Mission 210
[30:12>32:28]
JAY GLASS DUBS
"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)
> Grèce
> Site web
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 209
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41
[32:30>37:39]
"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)
> Grèce
> Site web
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Mission 209
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41
[32:30>37:39]
MAURICE LOUCA
"Al Khawaga"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)
> Egypte
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41
[37:55>40:53]
"Al Khawaga"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)
> Egypte
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 41
[37:55>40:53]
STEPHAN MICUS
"The River" + "Black Hill"
CD "White Night"
(ECM Records)
> Majorque/Baléares
> Site web
> Emission spéciale
> Radiobalisage -Mission 213
[40:55>44:10]
"The River" + "Black Hill"
CD "White Night"
(ECM Records)
> Majorque/Baléares
> Site web
> Emission spéciale
> Radiobalisage -Mission 213
[40:55>44:10]
LEE SCRATCH PERRY
"Crickets in Moonlight"
LP "Heavy Rain"
(On-U Sound)
> Genève/Suisse
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 32
[44:18>46:35]
"Crickets in Moonlight"
LP "Heavy Rain"
(On-U Sound)
> Genève/Suisse
> Solénoïde -Dub Translations 32
[44:18>46:35]
PHIL VON
"Le Bal des Pendues"
LP "Made Underclouds"
(Ant-Zen)
> France/Lituanie
> Bandcamp
> Radiobalisage - Mission 211
[46:36>47:42]
"Le Bal des Pendues"
LP "Made Underclouds"
(Ant-Zen)
> France/Lituanie
> Bandcamp
> Radiobalisage - Mission 211
[46:36>47:42]
SUSUMU YOKOTA
"Implications of Karma"
LP "Cloud Hidden"
(Lo Recordings)
> Tokyo/Japon
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 44
[47:43>48:49]
"Implications of Karma"
LP "Cloud Hidden"
(Lo Recordings)
> Tokyo/Japon
> Bandcamp
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 44
[47:43>48:49]
THOM YORKE
"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"
> Angleterre
> Site web
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 43
[48:50 > 52:00]
"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"
> Angleterre
> Site web
> Solénoïde - Blender Session 43
[48:50 > 52:00]
Aucun commentaire:
Enregistrer un commentaire