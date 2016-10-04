Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 41

De la Nouvelle-Zélande à la Biélorussie, de la Tanzanie à la Lituanie en passant par le Portugal, le Japon, l'Egypte, la Norvège ou la Grèce… notre équipage va vous convoyer à travers 11 pays afin d'y découvrir 11 personnalités musicales singulières et parfois hors normes.
Alors, prêt pour une virée au royaume des musiques nomades et visuelles ?
Paré pour de nouveaux chocs esthétiques et émotionnels ?
Si tel est le cas, suivez ce plan de vol qui vous fera tester les plaisir insoupçonnées de transitions musicales hautement osées !

La programmation détaillée

Pour plus d'informations sur la playliste, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter !

CHRISTOPH EL' TRUENTO

 "Fishermans Dub"
LP "Peace Marker Dub"
(Cosmic Compositions)

> Nouvelle Zélande
Bandcamp

ILUZHAN

"Verysch"
LP "Tci Chuech"
(Autoproduction)

> Biélorussie
> www.iluzhan.com
> Soundcloud

JIBOIA

"Diatessaron"
LP "oooo"
(Discrepant)

> Portugal
> Bandcamp

STEVE TIBBETTS

 "Start Again"
LP "Life Of"
(ECM)

> USA
> Site web

JAY MITTA

"Masera"
LP "Tatizo Pesa"
(Nyege Nyege Tapes)

> Tanzanie
> Bandcamp

MACHINEFABRIEK

"Tuareg"
LP "Sahara Mixtape (Original Sahara Series Soundtrack)"
(Machinefabriek)

> Pays-Bas
> Bandcamp

GEDIMINAS ZYGUS

"Delirium"
Compilation "Far Away but Ever Closer - 
Young Lithanian Composers Abroad"

> Lituanie
> Site web

BARTELLOW SAN GROUND SAN

"Anamogawa"
EP "Anamogawa"
(SVS Records)

> Japon
> Facebook

THE YOUNG GODS

"Tear Up the Red Sky"
LP "Data Mirage Tangram"
(Two Gentlemen)

> Suisse
> Site web

MAURICE LOUCA

"The Leper"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)

> Egypte
Bandcamp

JAY GLASS DUBS

"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)

> Grèce
Facebook

