Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 41

De la Nouvelle-Zélande à la Biélorussie, de la Tanzanie à la Lituanie en passant par le Portugal, le Japon, l'Egypte, la Norvège ou la Grèce… notre équipage va vous convoyer à travers 11 pays afin d'y découvrir 11 personnalités musicales singulières et parfois hors normes.
Alors, prêt pour une virée au royaume des musiques nomades et visuelles ?
Paré pour de nouveaux chocs esthétiques et émotionnels ?
Si tel est le cas, suivez ce plan de vol qui vous fera tester les plaisir insoupçonnées de transitions musicales hautement osées !
Alors, prêt pour une virée au royaume des musiques nomades et visuelles ?
Paré pour de nouveaux chocs esthétiques et émotionnels ?
Si tel est le cas, suivez ce plan de vol qui vous fera tester les plaisir insoupçonnées de transitions musicales hautement osées !
Télécharger Blender Session 41
Playliste | Blender Session 41
La programmation détailléePour plus d'informations sur la playliste, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter !
CHRISTOPH EL' TRUENTO
"Fishermans Dub"
LP "Peace Marker Dub"
(Cosmic Compositions)
> Nouvelle Zélande
> Bandcamp
"Fishermans Dub"
LP "Peace Marker Dub"
(Cosmic Compositions)
> Nouvelle Zélande
> Bandcamp
ILUZHAN
"Verysch"
LP "Tci Chuech"
(Autoproduction)
> Biélorussie
> www.iluzhan.com
> Soundcloud
"Verysch"
LP "Tci Chuech"
(Autoproduction)
> Biélorussie
> www.iluzhan.com
> Soundcloud
JIBOIA
"Diatessaron"
LP "oooo"
(Discrepant)
> Portugal
> Bandcamp
"Diatessaron"
LP "oooo"
(Discrepant)
> Portugal
> Bandcamp
STEVE TIBBETTS
"Start Again"
LP "Life Of"
(ECM)
> USA
> Site web
"Start Again"
LP "Life Of"
(ECM)
> USA
> Site web
JAY MITTA
"Masera"
LP "Tatizo Pesa"
(Nyege Nyege Tapes)
> Tanzanie
> Bandcamp
"Masera"
LP "Tatizo Pesa"
(Nyege Nyege Tapes)
> Tanzanie
> Bandcamp
MACHINEFABRIEK
"Tuareg"
LP "Sahara Mixtape (Original Sahara Series Soundtrack)"
(Machinefabriek)
> Pays-Bas
> Bandcamp
"Tuareg"
LP "Sahara Mixtape (Original Sahara Series Soundtrack)"
(Machinefabriek)
> Pays-Bas
> Bandcamp
GEDIMINAS ZYGUS
"Delirium"
Compilation "Far Away but Ever Closer -
Young Lithanian Composers Abroad"
> Lituanie
> Site web
"Delirium"
Compilation "Far Away but Ever Closer -
Young Lithanian Composers Abroad"
> Lituanie
> Site web
BARTELLOW SAN GROUND SAN
"Anamogawa"
EP "Anamogawa"
(SVS Records)
> Japon
> Facebook
"Anamogawa"
EP "Anamogawa"
(SVS Records)
> Japon
THE YOUNG GODS
"Tear Up the Red Sky"
LP "Data Mirage Tangram"
(Two Gentlemen)
> Suisse
> Site web
"Tear Up the Red Sky"
LP "Data Mirage Tangram"
(Two Gentlemen)
> Suisse
> Site web
MAURICE LOUCA
"The Leper"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)
> Egypte
> Bandcamp
"The Leper"
LP "Elephantine"
(Northern Spy Records)
> Egypte
> Bandcamp
JAY GLASS DUBS
"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)
> Grèce
> Facebook
"Animal Estate"
CD "Epitath"
(Bokeh Versions)
> Grèce
Aucun commentaire:
Enregistrer un commentaire