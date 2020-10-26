Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 20

Entrez dans une zone d’hypersensibilité acoustique, zone où l’utilisation du casque haute-fidélité est vivement conseillée ! Pour un confort d’écoute optimal, la recherche d’un environnement calme s’imposera; vous pourrez ainsi apprécier ce programme dédié à l’exploration des musiques ambient. L’occasion de stimuler votre imaginaire dans un monde sonore d’où peuvent s’élever vagues éthérées comme bruits naturels…
Télécharger Solénoïde - Solénosphère 20
Playliste | Solénoïde - Solénopshère 20
La programmation détaillée
PAUL HASLINGER"Mirror"
EP "Austerlitz"
(Artificial Instinct)
> Bandcamp
> Los Angeles, USA
[04:10>06:25]
VITOR JOAQUIM"Elsewhere"
LP "Nothingness"
(Own Release)
> Bandcamp
> Setubal, Portugal
[06:40>11:55]
REMO SEELAND"Hollow City"
LP "Hollow Body"
(Hallow Ground)
> Bandcamp
> Suisse
[12:00>19:20]
KEVIN RICHARD MARTIN"Too Much"
LP "Sirens"
(Room40)
> Bandcamp
> Australie
[19:21>22:48]
SNOWDROPS"Ultraviolet"
LP "Volutes"
(Injazero Records)
> Bandcamp
> France
[26:14>32:27]
MAX DE WARDENER"Deranged Landscale"
LP "Music for Detuned Piano"
(Village Green Recordings)
> Bandcamp
> Londres, England
[32:37>34:40]
FIELD WORKS"Echo Affinity"
LP "Ultrasonic"
(Temporary Residence Limited)
> Bandcamp
> Indianapolis, Indiana
[34:41>39:10]
JULIUS AGLINSKAS and APPARTMENT HOUSE"X"
LP "Daydreamer"
(Lithuanian Music Information And Publishing Centre)
> Soundcloud
> Anykščiai/Vilnius, Lithuania
[39:20>48:18]
CHRISTOPHER BISSONNETTE"Response"
LP "Wayfinding"
(12k)
> Bandcamp
> Windsor, Ontario
[48:19>53:00]
Great collection of musics :-)RépondreSupprimer