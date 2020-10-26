Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 20

Entrez dans une zone d’hypersensibilité acoustique, zone où l’utilisation du casque haute-fidélité est vivement conseillée ! Pour un confort d’écoute optimal, la recherche d’un environnement calme s’imposera; vous pourrez ainsi apprécier ce programme dédié à l’exploration des musiques ambient. L’occasion de stimuler votre imaginaire dans un monde sonore d’où peuvent s’élever vagues éthérées comme bruits naturels…

Télécharger Solénoïde - Solénosphère 20


Playliste | Solénoïde - Solénopshère 20



La programmation détaillée


PAUL HASLINGER

"Mirror"
EP "Austerlitz"
(Artificial Instinct)

> Bandcamp

> Los Angeles, USA

[04:10>06:25]

VITOR JOAQUIM

"Elsewhere"
LP "Nothingness"
(Own Release)

> Bandcamp

> Setubal, Portugal

[06:40>11:55]

REMO SEELAND

"Hollow City"
LP "Hollow Body"
(Hallow Ground)

> Bandcamp

> Suisse

[12:00>19:20]

KEVIN RICHARD MARTIN

"Too Much"
LP "Sirens"
(Room40)

> Bandcamp

> Australie

[19:21>22:48]

SNOWDROPS

"Ultraviolet"
LP "Volutes"
(Injazero Records)

> Bandcamp

> France

[26:14>32:27]

MAX DE WARDENER

"Deranged Landscale"
LP "Music for Detuned Piano"
(Village Green Recordings)

> Bandcamp

> Londres, England

[32:37>34:40]

FIELD WORKS

"Echo Affinity"
LP "Ultrasonic"
(Temporary Residence Limited)

> Bandcamp

> Indianapolis, Indiana

[34:41>39:10]

JULIUS AGLINSKAS and APPARTMENT HOUSE

"X"
LP "Daydreamer"
(Lithuanian Music Information And Publishing Centre)

> Soundcloud

> Anykščiai/Vilnius, Lithuania

[39:20>48:18]

CHRISTOPHER BISSONNETTE

"Response"
LP "Wayfinding"
(12k)

> Bandcamp

> Windsor, Ontario

[48:19>53:00]

