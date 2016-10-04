Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 45

Sans ne rien perdre de ses facultés exploratoires, Solénoïde passe en mode Blender intégral ! Notre centrifugeuse a été programmée pour mixer des matériaux sonores frais, prélevés dans des zones artistiques préservées. Et avec un bloc moteur puissant, notre Blender va extraire le nectar vitaminé de sonorités d’origines les plus variées, sonorités provenant de 13 nationalités (Sahara, Norvège, Angola, Japon, Palestine, Italie, Maroc, Israel, USA, Belgique, Angleterre, Lituanie, Japon). Riche en ingrédients goûteux, évocateurs et parfois même relevés, ce mix rassemble une galerie de portraits artistiques des plus singuliers...

Télécharger Blender Session 45


Playliste | Blender Session 45



La programmation détaillée


ELECTRIC SEWER AGE
(Danny Hyde, John Deek, Peter Christopherson)

"Surrender to the Crags"
LP "Contemplating Nothingless"
(Hallow Ground)

> UK
> Bandcamp
> hallowground.com

[03:54>07:40]

AZIZA BRAHIM

"Hada Jil"
 LP "Glitterbeat Tak:til 2019"
(Glitterbeat Records)

 > Sahara/Algérie
> Facebook

[07:51>11:09]

SKARBO SKULEKORPS

"Turnamat"
LP "Skarbo Skulekorps"
(Hubro)

 > Norvège
> Bandcamp

[11:23>14:47]

SIMON GRAB

"Neurochemical Behavior"
LP "Posthuman Species"
(-OUS)

> Suisse
> Bandcamp

[15:03>17:18]

NAZAR

"Diverted"
LP "Guerilla"
(Hyperdub)

> Angola
> hyperdub.net

[17:30>21:10]

TERUYUKI KURIHARA

"C2 D-W"
LP "Frozen Dust"
(Mille Plateaux)

> Japon
> teruyukikurihara.com

[23:47>27:25]

CRÈME DE HASSAN
(Ghazi Barakat, Paul LaBrecque)

"Haitian Head Charge"
 LP "Tricontinental Circus"
(Inversions Label)

> Palestine
> Bandcamp

[27:48>29:45]

VELIU NAMAI

 "Vëliniu Lauzai"
V/A "Note Lithuania"
(MIC Lithuania)

> Lituanie
> Facebook

[29:57>33:10]

OPEN TO THE SEA
(Enrico Coniglio/Matteo Uggeri)

"Facing the Waves"
LP "Another Year is Over"
(Midira Records)

> Venise/Italie
> Bandcamp (Enrico Coniglio)
> Bandcamp (Matteo Uggeri)

[33:34>37:23]

THE MASTER MUSICIANS
OF JAJOUKA
(feat. BACHIR ATTAR)

"A Habibi Ouajee T’allel Allaiya"
LP "Apocalypse Across The Sky"
(Zehra)

 > Maroc
[39:53>41:33]

MISE EN SCENE
(Shay Nassi)

"Patterned Clouds (Adam Basanta’s Random Groups Rework)"
LP "-O-R-G-A-N-"
(Cronica)

 > Tel Aviv/Israel
> Facebook
[41:46>45:44]

DRONE
(Mike Harding, Mark Van Hoen)

"Influence Machines"
LP "The Stilling"
(Pomperipossa Records)

> Los Angeles/USA
> Bandcamp

[45:45>49:12]

PILOOT 
(Florian Guibert, Cyrille de Haes,
Jean-Philippe De Gheest)

"Awaken Oh My Soul!"
LP "Atara"
(Mascarpone Discos)

 > Bruxelles/Belgique
> Facebook

[49:13> 54:00]

