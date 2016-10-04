Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 45

Sans ne rien perdre de ses facultés exploratoires, Solénoïde passe en mode Blender intégral ! Notre centrifugeuse a été programmée pour mixer des matériaux sonores frais, prélevés dans des zones artistiques préservées. Et avec un bloc moteur puissant, notre Blender va extraire le nectar vitaminé de sonorités d’origines les plus variées, sonorités provenant de 13 nationalités (Sahara, Norvège, Angola, Japon, Palestine, Italie, Maroc, Israel, USA, Belgique, Angleterre, Lituanie, Japon). Riche en ingrédients goûteux, évocateurs et parfois même relevés, ce mix rassemble une galerie de portraits artistiques des plus singuliers...