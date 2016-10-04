Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 42

Cette semaine, Solénoïde vous offre un nouveau panorama de musiques hétéroclites et atypiques, avec pas moins de 10 projets ayant la particularité d’incarner 10 nationalités différentes. Cette émission, en forme de grand huit musical, vous conduira de la Suisse à la Nouvelle Orléans, de la Turquie à Berlin, du Nigéria à Turin, en passant par le Kazakhstan, Moscou, Nottingham et la Norvège !
Télécharger Blender Session 42
Playliste | Blender Session 42
La programmation détaillée
ORGAN MUG
"A Somewhere Place"
LP "Here and There"
(Irascible Records)
> Lausane/Suisse
> Bandcamp
REID WILLIS
"Personal Orbit"
LP "The Long Device"
(Autoproduction)
> New Orleans/Louisiana
> Site web
> Bandcamp
GRUP SES & ETHNIQUE PUNCH
"Ara" + "Hayda + "Kulustur"
LP "Deli Divan"
(Discrepant)
> Turquie
> Bandcamp
ANN
"Orange"
LP "Certain Colors"
(Seasides on Postcards)
> Berlin/Allemagne
> Bandcamp
EKITI SOUND
"Alutere"
LP "Abeg No Vex"
(Crammed Discs)
> Lagos,Nigeria
> Soundcloud
SPIME.IM
"Exaland V"
LP "Exaland"
(_Ous)
> Turin/Italie
> Bandcamp
ANGELINA YERSHOVA
"Tumbleweed"
Album "Cosmo Tengri"
(Twin Paradox)
> Kazakhstan
> Site web
> Bandcamp
WABI EXPERIENCE
(Jara Tarnovski & Tomas Federsel)
"Never Mind"
LP "s/t"
(Mikroton Recordings)
> Moscou
> Site web
THOMAS WILLIAM HILL
"Furnace"
LP "Grains of Space"
(Autoproduction)
> Nottingham/UK
> tomwillhill.com
> Bandcamp
STALE STORLOKKEN
(Supersilent)
"Skyrocket Hotel"
LP "The Haze of Sleeplesness"
(Hubro Music)
> Norvège
> Site web
