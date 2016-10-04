Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 42

Cette semaine, Solénoïde vous offre un nouveau panorama de musiques hétéroclites et atypiques, avec pas moins de 10 projets ayant la particularité d’incarner 10 nationalités différentes. Cette émission, en forme de grand huit musical, vous conduira de la Suisse à la Nouvelle Orléans, de la Turquie à Berlin, du Nigéria à Turin, en passant par le Kazakhstan, Moscou, Nottingham et la Norvège !

Télécharger Blender Session 42


Playliste | Blender Session 42



La programmation détaillée


ORGAN MUG 

 "A Somewhere Place"
LP "Here and There"
(Irascible Records)

> Lausane/Suisse
> Bandcamp

REID WILLIS

"Personal Orbit"
LP "The Long Device"
(Autoproduction)

> New Orleans/Louisiana
Site web
Bandcamp

GRUP SES &  ETHNIQUE PUNCH

 "Ara" + "Hayda + "Kulustur"
LP "Deli Divan"
(Discrepant)

> Turquie
> Bandcamp

ANN

 "Orange"
LP "Certain Colors"
(Seasides on Postcards)

> Berlin/Allemagne
> Bandcamp

EKITI SOUND

 "Alutere"
LP "Abeg No Vex"
(Crammed Discs)

> Lagos,Nigeria
> Soundcloud

SPIME.IM

 "Exaland V"
LP "Exaland"
(_Ous)

> Turin/Italie
> Bandcamp

ANGELINA YERSHOVA

"Tumbleweed"
Album "Cosmo Tengri"
(Twin Paradox)

> Kazakhstan
> Site web
Bandcamp

WABI EXPERIENCE
(Jara Tarnovski & Tomas Federsel)

 "Never Mind"
LP "s/t"
(Mikroton Recordings)

> Moscou
> Site web

THOMAS WILLIAM HILL 

"Furnace"
LP "Grains of Space"
(Autoproduction)

> Nottingham/UK
tomwillhill.com
Bandcamp

STALE STORLOKKEN 
(Supersilent)

 "Skyrocket Hotel"
LP "The Haze of Sleeplesness"
(Hubro Music)

> Norvège
> Site web

