Emission > Solénoïde - Global Grooves 03

Cette semaine, Solénoïde vous invite à participer à une mission placée sous le signe du groove et des rythmes planétaires, émission qui pourrait réveiller chez certains d'entre vous des pulsions dansantes refoulées. Durant presque une heure, ce voyage immobile vous emmènera vibrer aux quatre coins des planètes dub, électro, soul et afro-beat.
Bienvenue sur le dancefloor rétro-futuriste du Solénoïde !
LES AMAZONES
D'AFRIQUE
"Love"
LP "Amazones Power"
(Real World)
> France / Mali / Algérie / Bénin...
> realworldrecords.com
[03:30>06:47]
JAH WOBBLE /
THE INVADERS
OF THE HEART
"Lam Tang Way"
LP "Molam Dub"
(30 Hertz Records)
> Angleterre
[06:56>10:23]
DOCTOR L /
TONY ALLEN
"Push your mind (Break Beat Remix)"
LP "Psyco On Da Bus"
(Comet Records)
> France / Nigeria
> Bandcamp
[13:41>17:02]
RIZWAN-MUAZZAM
QAWWALI
TEMPLE OF SOUND
"The Jewelled Heart"
LP "People's Colony n°1"
(Real World)
> Pakistan
> realworldrecords.com
[17:25>23:39]
ATLAS PROJECT
"Graze (Negative Stencil Remix)"
LP "Barbaresque"
(Prikosnovénie)
> France
> Bandcamp
[24:01>28:04]
AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE
"Pursuit"
LP "In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land"
(On-U Sound)
> Grande-Bretagne
[28:05>31:50]
ARTO LINDSAY
"Complicity"
LP "Hyper Civilizado (Arto Lindsay Remixes)"
(Grammavision)
> USA
[43:15>46:52]
MUSLIMGAUZE
"Uzi Mahmood 5"
LP "Uzi Mahmood"
(Soleilmoon Recordings)
> Angleterre
> soleilmoon.com
[47:15>48:39]
