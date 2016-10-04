Emission > Solénoïde - Grande Boucle Radiovisuelle 35

Traversez en diagonale un panorama musical hexagonal ! Cette semaine marque le retour de notre Grande Boucle Radiovisuelle, dont nous abordons la 35e étape. Comme à son habitude, cette émission met en avant le bouillonnement créatif de la scène musicale française. Une thématique qui s'annonce des plus bariolées et qui devrait une nouvelle fois enthousiasmer quant à la qualité de la création made in France !

La programmation détaillée


SORNETTE

 "Lamento Cantabile"
LP "Courbures"
(Autoproduction)

> Metz
> Bandcamp
> gillessornette.com

[03:57>11:49]

JAC BERROCAL
DAVID FENECH
VINCENT EPPLAY

 "Radio Tashkent" + "Car Havana Midi"
CD "Ice Exposure"
(Blackest Ever Black)

> Paris/Berlin
> Bandcamp

[10:47>19:46]

ANATMA SOUND

 "Dance Your Fear Away"

(Autoproduction)

> Perpignan
> Bandcamp

 [15:27>20:10]

COCANHA

 "Janeta"
LP "Puput"
(Pagans/Hart Brut)

> Occitanie
> Bandcamp
> cocanha.net

[28:54>33:54]

CHRISTIAN RICHET

 "Récréation"
LP "Crépuscule"
(Autoproduction)

> Eaubonne/Val d'Oise
> contact

 [25:54>28:37]

LAURENT ROCHELLE 
& MARC SARRAZY

 "L'heure de s'enivrer"
LP "Song Song Polychrome Sounds"
(Linoleum Records)

> Toulouse
> Bandcamp
> linoleum
> Marc Sarrazy

[28:45>32:35]

OLOWEX
[JAIA & HOLEG SPIES]

 "Discode (Radio Edit)"
EP "Discode"
(So French Records)

 > Paris
> sofrenchrecords.com
> Holeg Spies - twitter
> Jaia -facebook


[33:00>36:20]

OISEAUX TEMPÊTE

 "In Crooked Flight On THe Slopes Of The Sky"
LP "From Somewhere Invisible"
(Sub Rosa)

> Paris
> Bandcamp

[39:13>43:11]

PIERRE ROUSSEAU

 "The Way You Made Me Feel"
LP "Musiques Sans Paroles"
(Beats In Space)

> Paris
> Bandcamp

[43:22>47:54]

OFFSHORE DRILLS

 "Passing Through"
EP "Passing Through"
(Autoproduction)

> Paris
> Bandcamp
> Facebook
> Soundcloud

[48:02>53:00]




