Emission > Solénoïde - Grande Boucle Radiovisuelle 35

Traversez en diagonale un panorama musical hexagonal ! Cette semaine marque le retour de notre Grande Boucle Radiovisuelle, dont nous abordons la 35e étape. Comme à son habitude, cette émission met en avant le bouillonnement créatif de la scène musicale française. Une thématique qui s'annonce des plus bariolées et qui devrait une nouvelle fois enthousiasmer quant à la qualité de la création made in France !
SORNETTE
"Lamento Cantabile"
LP "Courbures"
(Autoproduction)
> Metz
> Bandcamp
> gillessornette.com
[03:57>11:49]
JAC BERROCAL
DAVID FENECH
VINCENT EPPLAY
"Radio Tashkent" + "Car Havana Midi"
CD "Ice Exposure"
(Blackest Ever Black)
> Paris/Berlin
> Bandcamp
[10:47>19:46]
ANATMA SOUND
"Dance Your Fear Away"
(Autoproduction)
> Perpignan
> Bandcamp
[15:27>20:10]
COCANHA
"Janeta"
LP "Puput"
(Pagans/Hart Brut)
> Occitanie
> Bandcamp
> cocanha.net
[28:54>33:54]
CHRISTIAN RICHET
"Récréation"
LP "Crépuscule"
(Autoproduction)
> Eaubonne/Val d'Oise
> contact
[25:54>28:37]
LAURENT ROCHELLE
& MARC SARRAZY
"L'heure de s'enivrer"
LP "Song Song Polychrome Sounds"
(Linoleum Records)
> Toulouse
> Bandcamp
> linoleum
> Marc Sarrazy
[28:45>32:35]
OLOWEX
[JAIA & HOLEG SPIES]
"Discode (Radio Edit)"
EP "Discode"
(So French Records)
> Paris
> sofrenchrecords.com
> Holeg Spies - twitter
> Jaia -facebook
[33:00>36:20]
OISEAUX TEMPÊTE
"In Crooked Flight On THe Slopes Of The Sky"
LP "From Somewhere Invisible"
(Sub Rosa)
> Paris
> Bandcamp
[39:13>43:11]
PIERRE ROUSSEAU
"The Way You Made Me Feel"
LP "Musiques Sans Paroles"
(Beats In Space)
> Paris
> Bandcamp
[43:22>47:54]
OFFSHORE DRILLS
"Passing Through"
EP "Passing Through"
(Autoproduction)
> Paris
> Bandcamp
> Facebook
> Soundcloud
[48:02>53:00]
