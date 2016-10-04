Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box 04

Mariant perversion et invention, cette émission vise à fédérer quelques champions zélés de la relecture musicale décalée ! Entre pastiche ambivalent et hommage irrévérent, cette Cover Box s’annonce tout aussi versatile que volubile. Une programmation au parfum de nostalgie et d’ironie qui réveillera à coup sûr nos amours refoulés pour les grands classiques de la galaxie pop-rock ! Bref, si l’aventure vous tente, préparez-vous à vivre un zapping sonore plein de surprises et de ressors !