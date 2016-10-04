Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box 04

Mariant perversion et invention, cette émission vise à fédérer quelques champions zélés de la relecture musicale décalée ! Entre pastiche ambivalent et hommage irrévérent, cette Cover Box s’annonce tout aussi versatile que volubile. Une programmation au parfum de nostalgie et d’ironie qui réveillera à coup sûr nos amours refoulés pour les grands classiques de la galaxie pop-rock ! Bref, si l’aventure vous tente, préparez-vous à vivre un zapping sonore plein de surprises et de ressors !

Playliste | Cover Box 04

RICHARD CHEESE

 "Sunday Bloody Sunday"
CD "Aperitif for Destruction"
(Surf Dog)

> U2 cover

 [03:11>04:42]

DIRTMUSIC

 "All Tomorrows Parties"
CD "BKO"
(Glitterhouse)

> VELVET UNDERGROUND cover

 [04:52>10:22]

CHILDREN OF A NEW JAZZ ERA

 "Emotional Intelligence"
CD "In the Court of the Crimson King"


> KING CRIMSON cover

 [10:26>13:41]

TRYGVE SEIM / FRODE HALTLI

 "Redemption Song"
CD "Yeraz"
(ECM)

> BOB MARLEY cover

 [13:52>16:12]

DUBMATIX

 "London Calling" (Roots Rock Version)
CD "Shatter the Hotel" - A Dub inspired to Joe Strummer
(Mojo Brand Records)

> THE CLASH cover

 [16:20>19:30]

RONDELLUS

 "Iron Man" (Verres Militares)
CD "Sabbatum: a Medieval Tribute to Black Sabbath"
(Music Cartel)

> BLACK SABBATH cover

 [19:40>22:56]

THE MOOG COOKBOOK

 "Hotel Californi"
CD "Ye Olde Space Bande Plays The Classic Rock Hits"
(Ryko)

> EAGGLES cover

 [25:54>31:05]

VITAMIN STRING QUARTET

 "I Was Made for Lovin'You"
CD "The String Quartet Tribute to Kiss"
 (Vitamin Records)

> KISS cover

 [31:25>35:44]

THE SHIN

 "Temel: Walkin' and Smokin' in NYC"
CD "Black Sea Fire"
(Jaro)

> DEEP PURPLE cover

 [35:55>38:25]

VINCENT SEGAL

 "Under my Thumbs"
CD "T-Bone Guarnerius"
(Label Bleu)

> ROLLING STONES cover

 [38:42>40:27]

ROCKABYE BABY ! 
LULLABY RENDITIONS

  "Under the Bridge"


> RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS cover

 [40:52>43:38]

JAH DIVISION

 "Dub Will Tear us Apart"
"Dub Will Tear Us Apart" EP
 (The Social Registry)

> JOY DIVISION cover

 [43:47>47:50]

MATTHIAS VOGT TRIO

 "Such a Shame"
CD "Coming Up For Air"
(InfraCom!)

> TALK TALK cover

 [48:02>49:50]
