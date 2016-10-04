Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box 04

Mariant perversion et invention, cette émission vise à fédérer quelques champions zélés de la relecture musicale décalée ! Entre pastiche ambivalent et hommage irrévérent, cette Cover Box s’annonce tout aussi versatile que volubile. Une programmation au parfum de nostalgie et d’ironie qui réveillera à coup sûr nos amours refoulés pour les grands classiques de la galaxie pop-rock ! Bref, si l’aventure vous tente, préparez-vous à vivre un zapping sonore plein de surprises et de ressors !
Télécharger Cover Box 04
Playliste | Cover Box 04
RICHARD CHEESE
"Sunday Bloody Sunday"
CD "Aperitif for Destruction"
(Surf Dog)
> U2 cover
[03:11>04:42]
CHILDREN OF A NEW JAZZ ERA
"Emotional Intelligence"
CD "In the Court of the Crimson King"
> KING CRIMSON cover
[10:26>13:41]
DUBMATIX
"London Calling" (Roots Rock Version)
CD "Shatter the Hotel" - A Dub inspired to Joe Strummer
(Mojo Brand Records)
> THE CLASH cover
[16:20>19:30]
RONDELLUS
"Iron Man" (Verres Militares)
CD "Sabbatum: a Medieval Tribute to Black Sabbath"
(Music Cartel)
> BLACK SABBATH cover
[19:40>22:56]
THE MOOG COOKBOOK
"Hotel Californi"
CD "Ye Olde Space Bande Plays The Classic Rock Hits"
(Ryko)
> EAGGLES cover
[25:54>31:05]
VITAMIN STRING QUARTET
"I Was Made for Lovin'You"
CD "The String Quartet Tribute to Kiss"
(Vitamin Records)
> KISS cover
[31:25>35:44]
THE SHIN
"Temel: Walkin' and Smokin' in NYC"
CD "Black Sea Fire"
(Jaro)
> DEEP PURPLE cover
[35:55>38:25]
VINCENT SEGAL
"Under my Thumbs"
CD "T-Bone Guarnerius"
(Label Bleu)
> ROLLING STONES cover
[38:42>40:27]
JAH DIVISION
"Dub Will Tear us Apart"
"Dub Will Tear Us Apart" EP
(The Social Registry)
> JOY DIVISION cover
[43:47>47:50]
