Emission > Solénoïde - Voyage au 4e Monde

Evoluez dans une sorte de rêve musical éveillé ! Solénoïde vous invite à traverser l'espace intemporel et planant du 'Fourth World' (le fameux 'Quatrième Monde'), concept visionnaire inventé par Jon Hassell au milieu des années 70. Une théorie qui exalte l'idée d'une musique transfrontalière, musique articulant de façon inédite des éléments de cultures distantes.
Bienvenue dans un monde d'utopies géographiques et culturelles !

La programmation détaillée


JON HASSELL
 
"Power Spot"
LP "Power Spot"
(ECM, 2008)

> ecmrecords.com

[05:39> 10:54]

DHAFER YOUSSEF

"Oil on Water"
CD "Electric Sufi"
(Enja)

> dhaferyoussef.com

[11:13> 13:09]

LIMBORG

 "Hozro"
LP "Hozro"
(Tangram)

> Soundcloud

[13:16>16:11]

JON HASSELL

 "Empire III"
LP "Aka Darbari Java"
(Edition EG)



[16:26> 21:40]


NUSRAT FATEH ALI KHAN
MICHAEL BROOK

 "Crest"
LP "Night Song"
(Real World)


> realworld.com

[22:00>26:44]

JON HASSELL

 "Ba-Benzélé"
LP "Fourth World Vol. 1:
Possible Music"
(Edition EG)



[26:55>30:20]

HOLGER CZUKAY
ROLF DAMMERS

"Beat Woman Song"
LP "Canaxis"
(Spoon)



[31:37> 37:09]

JON HASSELL

"Toucan Ocean"
with Nana Vasconcelos)
LP "Vernal Equinox"
(Lovely Music (1976))



[37:35>41:14]

SUSUMU YOKOTA 

"Secret Garden"
LP "The Boy and The Tree"
(Leaf)

> Tokyo, Japon
> theleaflabel.com

[41:15>47:09]

LES AMANTS DE JULIETTE
MAJID BEKKAS

"On the Rif"
LP "s/t"
(Quoideneufdocteur)



[47:10>50:55]

JON HASSELL 

"Last Night The Moon Came"
LP "Last Night The Moon Came
its clothes in the street"
(ECM)



[50:56>54:30]

