Solénoïde - Blender Session 43

Si vous êtes de ceux que la routine musicale insupporte, nous avons la solution qu’il vous faut ! Car Solénoïde dispose d’une bibliothèque de sons titanesque, prête à alimenter des playlistes toujours plus fantasques et exaltantes. Ouvrons donc un nouveau chapitre de nos Blender Sessions, émissions dédiées à l’éclectisme, à la transversalité et à l’inattendu musicale; un objectif rendu possible par le biais de casting ultra-cosmopolite effectué dans les zones les plus fertiles de la sono mondiale. Ainsi, Solénoïde vous offre un nouveau visa qui vous fera traverser des contrées telles que l’Australie, la Grèce, le Portugal, la Chine, la Suède ou encore la Corée…
Télécharger Blender Session 43
Playliste | Blender Session 43
La programmation détaillée
TRALALA BLIP
"Star of Hope"
LP "Eat my Codes if your Light Falls"
(Room40)
> Australie
> Bandcamp
[03:32 > 07:28]
"Star of Hope"
LP "Eat my Codes if your Light Falls"
(Room40)
> Australie
> Bandcamp
[03:32 > 07:28]
LE REX
"Smoking Flowers"
CD "Escape of the Fire Ants"
(Cuneiform Records)
> Suisse
> Bandcampm
[07:30 > 14:08]
"Smoking Flowers"
CD "Escape of the Fire Ants"
(Cuneiform Records)
> Suisse
> Bandcampm
[07:30 > 14:08]
GUZZ
"Walking in a Boundless Dream"
LP "Walking in a Boundless Dream"
(DL self-release)
> Chine
> Bandcamp
[14:33 > 18:31]
"Walking in a Boundless Dream"
LP "Walking in a Boundless Dream"
(DL self-release)
> Chine
> Bandcamp
[14:33 > 18:31]
ANTWOOD
"Some Dust"
LP "Delphi"
(Planet Mu)
> Canada
> Bandcamp
[18:44 > 20:40]
"Some Dust"
LP "Delphi"
(Planet Mu)
> Canada
> Bandcamp
[18:44 > 20:40]
ANATOLIAN WEAPONS
feat. SEIRIOS SAVVAIDIS
"To the Mothers of Gods"
LP "To the Mothers of Gods"
(Beats in Space)
> Grèce
> Bandcamp
[20:59 > 25:00]
feat. SEIRIOS SAVVAIDIS
"To the Mothers of Gods"
LP "To the Mothers of Gods"
(Beats in Space)
> Grèce
> Bandcamp
[20:59 > 25:00]
MARCUS FJELLSTRÖM
"Kandinsky Kammer"
LP "Exercises in Estrangement"
(Miasmah)
> Suède
> Bandcamp
[25:59 > 30:34]
"Kandinsky Kammer"
LP "Exercises in Estrangement"
(Miasmah)
> Suède
> Bandcamp
[25:59 > 30:34]
THOM YORKE
"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"
> Angleterre
> Site web
[30:55 > 35:55]
"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"
> Angleterre
> Site web
[30:55 > 35:55]
GONZO
"Estorvo"
LP "Ruido(s)"
(Discrepant)
> Portugal
> Bandcamp
[36:37 > 41:05]
"Estorvo"
LP "Ruido(s)"
(Discrepant)
> Portugal
> Bandcamp
[36:37 > 41:05]
JARGUNA
"Eggregore"
LP "Propspettive Animiche"
(Projekt)
> Italie
> Bandcamp
[41:23 > 46:41]
"Eggregore"
LP "Propspettive Animiche"
(Projekt)
> Italie
> Bandcamp
[41:23 > 46:41]
DALRYMPLE MACALPIN
"GogMagog"
LP "Make Believe"
(Self released artist edition)
> USA
> Bandcamp
[46:42 > 50:45]
"GogMagog"
LP "Make Believe"
(Self released artist edition)
> USA
> Bandcamp
[46:42 > 50:45]
JAMBINAI
"In The Woods"
LP "Onda"
(Bella Union)
> Corée du Sud
> Bandcamp
[50:47 > 54:17]
"In The Woods"
LP "Onda"
(Bella Union)
> Corée du Sud
> Bandcamp
[50:47 > 54:17]
Aucun commentaire:
Enregistrer un commentaire