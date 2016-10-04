Solénoïde - Blender Session 43

Si vous êtes de ceux que la routine musicale insupporte, nous avons la solution qu’il vous faut ! Car Solénoïde dispose d’une bibliothèque de sons titanesque, prête à alimenter des playlistes toujours plus fantasques et exaltantes. Ouvrons donc un nouveau chapitre de nos Blender Sessions, émissions dédiées à l’éclectisme, à la transversalité et à l’inattendu musicale; un objectif rendu possible par le biais de casting ultra-cosmopolite effectué dans les zones les plus fertiles de la sono mondiale. Ainsi, Solénoïde vous offre un nouveau visa qui vous fera traverser des contrées telles que l’Australie, la Grèce, le Portugal, la Chine, la Suède ou encore la Corée…

Télécharger Blender Session 43


La programmation détaillée


TRALALA BLIP
 
"Star of Hope"
LP "Eat my Codes if your Light Falls"
(Room40)

> Australie
> Bandcamp

[03:32 > 07:28]

LE REX

"Smoking Flowers"
CD "Escape of the Fire Ants"
(Cuneiform Records)

> Suisse
> Bandcampm

[07:30 > 14:08]

GUZZ

"Walking in a Boundless Dream"
LP "Walking in a Boundless Dream"
(DL self-release)

> Chine
Bandcamp

[14:33 > 18:31]

ANTWOOD

 "Some Dust"
LP "Delphi"
(Planet Mu)

> Canada
> Bandcamp

[18:44 > 20:40]

ANATOLIAN WEAPONS
feat. SEIRIOS SAVVAIDIS

 "To the Mothers of Gods"
LP "To the Mothers of Gods"
(Beats in Space)

> Grèce
> Bandcamp

[20:59 > 25:00]

MARCUS FJELLSTRÖM

 "Kandinsky Kammer"
LP "Exercises in Estrangement"
(Miasmah)

> Suède
> Bandcamp

[25:59 > 30:34]

THOM YORKE

"Last I Heard (... He was Circling the Drain)"
LP "Anima"

> Angleterre
> Site web

[30:55 > 35:55]

GONZO

"Estorvo"
LP "Ruido(s)"
(Discrepant)

> Portugal
> Bandcamp

[36:37 > 41:05]

JARGUNA

"Eggregore"
LP "Propspettive Animiche"
(Projekt)

> Italie
> Bandcamp

[41:23 > 46:41]

DALRYMPLE MACALPIN

"GogMagog"
LP "Make Believe"
(Self released artist edition)

> USA
> Bandcamp

[46:42 > 50:45]

JAMBINAI

"In The Woods"
LP "Onda"
(Bella Union)

> Corée du Sud
> Bandcamp

[50:47 > 54:17]

