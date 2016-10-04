Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 17

En prenant des tonalités aériennes et vaporeuses, Solénoïde vous permettra cette semaine de traverser les strates ondulantes des musiques ambient, musiques qui se rapprochent des domaines cinématographiques. Et c’est dans la riche actualité de l’ambient sphère que nous sommes allés piocher les ingrédients de notre programme.
Télécharger Solénosphère 17
Playliste | Solénosphère 17
La programmation détaillée
KIN LEONN
"Somewhere"
LP "Commune"
(Kitchen Label)
> Singapour
> Site web
MARY LATTIMORE
"Baltic Birch (Paul Corley Remix)"
LP "Hundreds Of Days Remixes"
(Ghostly International)
> Los Angeles/Californie
> Site web
> Bandcamp
DAVID CHALMIN
"A l'aube"
LP "La Terre Invisible"
(Ici D'ailleurs)
> Paris
> Site web
> davidchalmin.com
> En concert à la Maroquinerie (23 rue Boyer - 75020 Paris) le vendredi 10 mai (Gonzaï Night) - lamaroquinerie.fr
CHRISTOPH DE BABALON
"Raw Mind"
EP "Hectic Shakes"
(Altershock)
> Londres
> Bandcamp
BEN CHATWIN
"Substrates" (From The Mouth Of The Sun Remix)
LP "Altered Signals"
(Village Green Recordings)
> Queensferry, UK
> Site web
AROVANE + PORYA HATAMI
"Catenoid"
LP "C.H.R.O.N.O.S."
(Karlrecords)
> Allemagne
> Bandcamp
UNICAZÜRN
(Stephen Thrower and David Knight)
"Stems of the Shadowmind"
Album "Sensudestricto"
(Touch)
> Londres
> Bandcamp
JOZEF VAN WISSEM and JIM JARMUSCH
"Final Initiation"
LP "An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil"
(Sacred Bones Records)
> New York/USA
> Bandcamp
MAPS AND DIAGRAMS
(Tim Martin and Yair Etziony)
"Ohmic"
LP "Azurescens"
(False Industries)
> UK
> Bandcamp
