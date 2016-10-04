Thématique > Hallucinoël Party 01

Apprêtez-vous à contempler la guirlande musicale d’un Noël non conformiste pour un mix nécessairement multipolaire, mix qui pourra servir de bande-son récréative pour vos prochains réveillons !
Télécharger Hallucinoël Party 01
Playliste | Hallucinoël Party 01
La programmation détailléePour plus d'informations sur la playliste, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter !
CARLA BLEY
and Steve Swallow and The Partyka Brass Quintet
"O Tannebaum"
LP "Carla's Christmas Carols"
> USA
COMPAGNIE MONTANARO
(Miquèu Montanaro/Serge Pesce/Fabrice Gaudé)
"Calènda"
(Cimo & To / Nord Sud)
> France
