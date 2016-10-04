Thématique > Hallucinoël Party 01

Apprêtez-vous à contempler la guirlande musicale d’un Noël non conformiste pour un mix nécessairement multipolaire, mix qui pourra servir de bande-son récréative pour vos prochains réveillons !

Télécharger Hallucinoël Party 01


Playliste | Hallucinoël Party 01



La programmation détaillée

Pour plus d'informations sur la playliste, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter !

DINAH WASHINGTON

 "Silent Night" (Brazilian Girls remix)
LP "Verve Remixed Christmas"

> USA

CARLA BLEY
and Steve Swallow and The Partyka Brass Quintet 

 "O Tannebaum"
LP "Carla's Christmas Carols"

> USA

THE VIBRATORS

 "Merry Christmas Everybody"
LP "Punk Rock Christmas" (Cleopatra)

> Angleterre

JOHN ZORN

 "A Dreamer's Christmas"
(Tzadik)

> USA

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
& TAJ MAHAL

 "Talkin' Christmas !"
LP "Silent Night" (Masterworks)

> USA

COMPAGNIE MONTANARO
(Miquèu Montanaro/Serge Pesce/Fabrice Gaudé)

 "Calènda"
(Cimo & To / Nord Sud)

> France

THE FLAMING LIPS

 "Imagene Peise Atlas Eets Christmas"
LP "White Christmas" (Warner Bros)

> USA

COCTEAU TWINS

 "Lorelei"
LP "Treasure" (4AD)

> Angleterre

MICHAEL DOUCET

 "Little Drummer Boy"
LP "Alligator Stomp, vol.4 Cajun Christmas" (Rhino)


> USA

CHARLIE PARKER

 "White Christmas"
LP "Charlie Parker's White Christmas" (Charly Records)


> USA

REEL BIG FISH

"Little Drummer Boy"
LP "Punk Rock Christmas" (Cleopatra Records)


> Suisse

DUB SPENCER & TRANCE HILL

 "Christmas in Dub"
LP "Christmas In Dub" (Echo Beach)

> Suisse

