Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 13

Embarquez dans un trip musical inédit durant lequel votre imagination sera soumise aux lois de l’apesanteur sonore ! Entre minimalisme et gigantisme, de diagonales écolos en métaphores astrales, préparez-vous à vivre une heure dédiée à l’infini et à l’intangible, une heure de suggestions paysagistes et cosmoplanétaires !
Playliste de l'émission :
SUSUMU YOKOTA
"Flitting Ray"
CD "Dreamer"
(Lo Recordings)
> Japon
SVEN LAUX
"Paper Streets"
CD "Paper Streets"
(Dronarivm)
> Allemagne
FLYING LOTUS
"Intro a cosmic drama"
LP "Cosmograma"
(Warp)
> Los Angeles
CUTS
"Bunsen Burner Original"
LP "Exist 2"
(Village Green Recordings)
> Bristol
CATRIN FINCH / SECKOU KEITA
"Clarach"
CD "Soap"
(Bendigedig)
> Londres / Sénégal
AARON MARTIN
"Anticipation of Loss" + "Form Hanging in Air"
CD "A Room Now Emptry"
(Preserved Sound)
> USA
ARIA ROSTAMI / DANIEL BLOMQUIST
"Dome A"
CD "Wandering Eye"
(Glacial Movements)
> San Francisco
CHRISTINA VANTZOU
"Vancouver Island Quartet"
Album "N°2"
(Kranky)
> USA
BIOSPHERE
"Rovertste Heide"
LP "The Hilverenbeek Recordings"
(Biophon Records)
> Norvège
MOON GANGS
"Sea Circle"
CD "Earth Loop"
(Village Green Recordings)
> UK
ANTARTE
"Buona Fortuna"
CD "Isole"
(Megaphone)
> Italie
SEABUCKTHORN
"A House With Too Much Fire"
LP "A House With Too Much Fire"
(Bookmaker Records / La Cordillère)
> UK
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
BRAM'FM Tulle,
JAZZBOX Radio Internationale Paris
Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 13
