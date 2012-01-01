Emission > SolénoMix HACO
Ancienne membre des groupes After Dinner et Hoahio, c'est une légende de la musique oblique japonaise qui nous délivre une bande-son forte en goût et en aspérités soniques. Adepte des bidouillages sonores en tout genre, HACO se devait de passer tôt ou tard au révélateur du SolénoMix... et c'est avec une playliste qui slalome habilement entre douceur et bizarrerie, entre romantisme et mystère.
Little Transmission Plot Mix by HACO
(including pieces by those who were involved with the "Qoosui" remix project and my spiritual music heroes with a musique concrete flavor)
01. EVALA
"Labyrinth" (CD: Acoustic Bend) (Port)
02. DAVID SOLDIER & RICHARD LAIR
"Thung Kwian Sunrise (CD: Thai Elephant Orchestra) (Mulatta)
03. HACO
"Shooting Stars in Your Eyes" (CD: Qoosui)
04. Field recording on the Hawthorne Bridge by HACO
(Portland, USA, June, 2017)
05. FOURCOLOR
"Iris [Familiar][featuring Moskitoo] " (CD: As Pleat) (12K)
06. LAURA LUNA
"Auroras" (cassette/file: Isolarios) (Baba Vanga)
07. ELLIOTT SMITH
"Angeles (Live)" (CD: Ether/Or - Expanded Edition)
08. SPEAKER GAIN TEARDROP
"Vasumitra" (CD: Rendering Encryption) (Mis)
09. HACO
"Magnetic Field of Riska" (CD: Riska) - fades in and out.
10. GALLERY SIX
"There was nothing else to stare" (EP/file: Tense Silence)
> Soundcloud
11. TORO Y MOI
"Lissoms" (CD: Causers of This)
12. SPARKLEHORSE
"Happy Place" (EP/CD: Distorted Ghost)
13. Sound design "snowlights (unreleased)" by HACO
14. MIKA VAINIO
"Kytkenta (Connection)" (CD: Kajo - I used a copy of a CD Mika kindly sent me with a short handwritten letter in 2001.)
15. HACO + TOSHIYA TSUNODA
(CD: TramVibration)
16. LAWRENCE ENGLISH
"The Honour Of The Season" (Side B from the Famous Class 7" series)
17. HACO
"The Room of Hair-mobile (introduction)" (Live video at Punctum, Prague, CZ, 2016)
18. JULIA HOLTER
"Finale" (CD: Tragedy)
19. Field recording at the beach by HACO (Grey, Australia, 2013)
20. TAMA
"Giga" (CD: Inakute-ii Hito)
21. HOAHIO
"Cach Thao Lap" (CD: Peek-Ara-Boo)
22. AFTER DINNER
"The Room of Hair-mobile" (CD: Glass Tube, bonus track)
23. WABI EXPERIENCE (Jara Tarnovski & Tomas Federsel)
"Still Burning II." (CD: Wabi Experience, upcoming 2018)
Liens :
hacohaco.net
Bandcamp
Soundcloud
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy
