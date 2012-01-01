Emission > Solénoïde - Dub Translations 28
Playliste de l'émission :
VERSA & ROWL
"A Midsummer Night's Dub" 7''
(Zam Zam Sounds)
GREG GIVES PETER SPACE
"A Clear Dub"
"Greg Gives Peter Space"
(Erased Tape Records)
COLDCULT & ON-U SOUND
"Kajra Mohobbat Wala [Dub]"
(Feat. Hamsika Iyer & Adrian Sherwood)
"Outside the Echo Chamber"
(Ahead of Our Time)
ALTER ECHO & E3
"Mary Jane Dub"
"Mary Jane" EP
(Moonshine Recordings)
DUBSALON
"Ancient Tongues"
"Ancient Tongues"
(Nutek Chill)
DUBCON
"Transmission"
"Martian Dub Beacon"
(Metropolis Records)
RER REPETER
"Shanghai Dreaming"
"In Fine Style"
(Bokeh Versions)
AL CISNEROS
"Harvester Dub"
"Toward Nazareth" EP
(Drag City)
KANKA
"Straight Dub"
"Watch your Step"
(Dubalistik)
DB1
"Ktz1"
"Zwischenwelt"
(Hidden Hawaii)
GAUDI
"30Hz Dub Prelude"
"Magnetic"
(RareNoiseRecords)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 27 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy.
