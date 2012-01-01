sociaux

twitterfacebookmixcloudinstagramrss feed

Emission > Solénoïde - Dub Translations 28

L'espace de 55 minutes, Solénoïde s'attarde sur un phénomène musical au magnétisme évident et en perpétuelle expansion. Enfilez votre combinaison de Dub trotter et embarquez dans un nouveau voyage virtuel à la rencontre de la vibes Dub planétaire !



Playliste de l'émission :

VERSA & ROWL
"A Midsummer Night's Dub" 7''
(Zam Zam Sounds)
> Soundcloud

GREG GIVES PETER SPACE
"A Clear Dub"
"Greg Gives Peter Space"
(Erased Tape Records)
> Soundcloud
> Facebook

COLDCULT & ON-U SOUND
"Kajra Mohobbat Wala [Dub]"
(Feat. Hamsika Iyer & Adrian Sherwood)
"Outside the Echo Chamber"
(Ahead of Our Time)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud

ALTER ECHO & E3
"Mary Jane Dub"
"Mary Jane" EP
(Moonshine Recordings)
> Facebook

DUBSALON
"Ancient Tongues"
"Ancient Tongues"
(Nutek Chill)
> Bandcamp
> Facebook

DUBCON
"Transmission"
"Martian Dub Beacon"
(Metropolis Records)
> Bandcamp
> Facebook

RER REPETER
"Shanghai Dreaming"
"In Fine Style"
(Bokeh Versions)
> Bandcamp
> Facebook

AL CISNEROS
"Harvester Dub"
"Toward Nazareth" EP
(Drag City)

KANKA
"Straight Dub"
"Watch your Step"
(Dubalistik)

DB1
"Ktz1"
"Zwischenwelt"
(Hidden Hawaii)
> Facebook

GAUDI
"30Hz Dub Prelude"
"Magnetic"
(RareNoiseRecords)
> SolénoMix
> Facebook
> Soundcloud


Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 27 radios :   
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy.
Publié par
Libellés : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)
 