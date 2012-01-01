Emission > SolénoMix MICHEL BANABILA

Michel Banabila a pris le contrôle de notre émission pour nous offrir un mix exclusif et subtil. Un SolénoMix dans lequel ambient music, écriture contemporaine, influences ethniques et jazz ont été convoqués pour former une bande-son saisissante incrustée d’aspérités poétiques multiples.
Playliste de l'émission
ALVIN CURRAN
"Maritime Rites" (New World Records)
[00:00 - 02:18]
CORNELIUS CARDEW
"The Great Learning"
(Bôlt)
[01:29 - 03:44]
MICHEL BANABILA
"In Other Words" (Tapu Records)
[03:22 - 05:14]
SUSSAN DEYHIM
"Capture"
[04:56 - 06:23]
HOLGER CZUKAY
"Longing For Daydreams"
LP "Moving Pictures" (Mute)
[06:00 - 09:10]
BRIAN ENO & JAMES
"Hammer"
LP "Wah Wah" (Fontana)
[08:51 - 11:00]
HOLGER CZUKAY & ROLF DAMMERS
"Boat Woman Song"
LP "Canaxis" (Spoon records)
[10:45 - 13:37]
MORTON FELDMAN & EARLE BROWN
"Durations IV" (Time records)
[12:47 - 16:56]
MILTON NASCIMENTO
"A Chamada"
[16:26 - 20:40]
BRIAN ENO
"Shadow"
LP "Ambient 4 (On Land)"
[20:28 - 23:22]
BANABILA & MACHINEFABRIEK
"Kaleidoscope"
CD "Macrocosms" (Tapu records)
[23:06 - 27:44]
STEVE REICH
"Electric Counterpoint 1. Fast"
CD "Ripples - Minimalistic Music For Multiple Guitars" (Pirol)
[27:37 - 34:30]
BRIAN ENO & DAVID BYRNE
"Number 8 Mix"
LP "My Life In The Bush Of Ghosts" (Virgin)
[34:27 - 37:52]
SEBASTIAN ARGOL
"On The Road"
LP "Yol" (Warner Bros. records)
[37:42 - 39:01]
ERIC DOLPHY
"Something Sweet, Something Tender"
[39:01 - 45:04]
CENTRAL AFRICAN PYGMIES
"Women's Wedding Song"
[44:30 - 47:16]
TERRY RILEY
"In C" (Dacapo records)
[45:55 - 48:24]
ERIK SATIE
"Prelude de la porte heroique du ciel"
[47:32 - 53:21]
ALVIN CURRAN
"Maritime Rites"
[52:39 - 53:47]
