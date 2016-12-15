Emission > Solénoïde - Mission 193
Playliste de la Mission 193
Radiobalisage
BOBBY PREVITE
"Kyrie" + "Credo" / "Offering" / "Introit"
CD "Mass"
(RareNoise Records)
La rubrique 'Radiobalisage' (présentée en début, au milieu et en fin d'émission) est un focus sur un de nos disques favoris du moment.
NILS PETTER MOLVAER
"Kingfish Castle" + "Maddagala"
CD "Buyoancy"
(Okeh)
BIOSPHERE
"Aura In The Kitchen With The Candlesticks" + "Free From The Bondage You Are In"
CD "Departed Glories"
(Smalltown Supersound)
MICHEL BANABILA & MACHINEFABRIEK
"Upwards" + "Kaleidoscope"
CD "Macrocosms"
(Tapu Records)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
