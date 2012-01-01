Emission > SolénoMix ANDREW TUTTLE
Playliste de l'émission :
ANDREW TUTTLE
"Forgotten Username"
CD "Fantasy League"
(Room 40)
CHARANJIT SINGH
"Raga Megh Malhar"
CD "Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat"
(Bombay Connection)
JOHN FAHEY
"America"
CD "America"
(Takoma)
THE CARTER FAMILY
"River Of Jordan"
CD "Can the Circle Be Unbroken: Country Music's First Family"
(Columbia)
KEITH FULLERTON WHITMAN
"Stereo Music For Acoustic Guitar, Part Two"
CD "Multiples"
(Kranky)
ANDREW TUTTLE FEAT. M.C. SCHMIDT
"Post Meridiem Construction"
CD "Slowcation"
(Room40)
MATMOS
"For Alan Turing"
(Vague Terrain)
HOLLY HERNDON
"Fade"
CD "Movement"
(RVNG Intl.)
CURRENT 93 FEAT BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY
"Idumea"
CD "Black Ships ate the Sky"
(Durtro)
BLANK REALM
"Go Easy"
(Siltbreeze)
ANONYMEYE
"Hill Loop"
CD "The Disambiguation Of Anonymeye"
(Sound & Fury)
CHARLIE PARR
"1890"
CD "When The Devil Goes Blind"
(Nero's Neptune Records)
R. KEENAN LAWLER
"1930"
CD "Music For Bluegrass States"
(Table Of The Elements)
CLIPPING
"Story 2"
(Sub Pop)
TONY CONRAD AND FAUST
"From The Side Of Man and Womankind"
CD "Outside The Dream Syndicate"
(Table Of The Elements)
BRAIN DRAIN
"Return To Frontier"
Compilation "Sixes and Twelves"
(New Weird Australia)
MIKE COOPER
"Keoni"
CD "Pacific Voyager"
(Hipshot)
ANDREW TUTTLE
"Team Building"
CD "Fantasy League"
(Room 40)
KRAFTWERK
"Computer Love"
(EMI)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 29 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
