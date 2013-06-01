Emission > Solenoide - Dub Translations 27

Playliste
LABRASSBANDA
"Schweden – in Dub"
"Europa in Dub"
(RCA Deutschland)
PITCH BLACK
"Speech"
"Futureproof"
(Dubmissions Records)
MATO
"Psycho Dub"
"Hollywoo Dub"
(Stix Records)
DUBBLESANDART
"Soulmate (Adrian Sherwood dub remix)"
"King Size Dub Special"
(Echo Beach)
SAAFI BROTHERS
"Feeling Lone (Pt. 02)"
"Live On The Roadblog"
(Iboga Records)
BILL LASWELL & SUBMERGED
"Concealed"
"After Such Knowledge What Forgiveness"
(Ohm Resistance)
NATTY NATION
"Divine Spark"
"Divine Spear"
(iNatty Records)
LUFTH
"Democracy is Dead like printed Matter"
"Distanz und Nähe"
(Oktaf)
PAOLO BALDINI
"Lotus Dub File"
"Dubfiles"
(La Tempesta Dub)
NEW ZION with CYRO
"Mystics"
"Sunshine Seas"
(RareNoiseRecords)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
