Emission > Solénoïde - Spéciale Didgeridoo 01

Objet de culte par excellence, tout à la fois mythique et fédérateur, le didgeridoo aussi appelé yidaki est à l'honneur dans Solénoïde. De la France aux Etats-Unis en passant par la Finlande et naturellement l'Australie, préparez vous à vivre une excursion musicale hors normes !

Playliste | Spéciale Didgeridoo 01

STEVE ROACH

 "Connected Underground" + "Clay, Wood, Bone, Dirt"
CD "Origins"
(Fortuna Records)


[06:00>10:00]

COIL

 "Further Back and Faster" + "Where Even the Darkness"
CD "Love‘s Secret Domain"
(Wax Trax)


[11:16>14:04]

EMMANUEL DILHAC

 "Fantaisie pour cornes, conques et vers marins"
CD "Mineral Music"
(emmanuel-dilhac.com)


[14:05>17:05]

DR DIDG

 "Street Music"
CD "Out of the Woods"
(Hannibal / Rykodisc)


[17:06>21:38]

PETER GABRIEL

 "Go away MrEvans"
CD "Long Walk Home"
(Real World)


[21:39>25:57]

TRANCE MISSION
(Beth Custer/Stephen Kent/
Kenneth Newby /John Loose)

 "Chasing the Moon Rabbit"
CD "Meanwhile"
(City Of Tribes Records)


[28:28>33:21]

PHILLIP PERIS

 "Didgeridoo"
(5 Planètes)
pperis@hotmail.com


[33:38>36:19]

KOBY ISRAELITE

 "Battersea Blues"
CD "Dance of The Idiots"
(Tzadik)


[38:20>40:54]

GJALLARHORN

 CD "Grimborg"
(Vindauga Music)


[40:55>44:18]

PHILL NIBLOCK

 "YPGPN(Young Person’s Guide to Phill Niblock)"
(XI Records)


[44:19>47:50]
