Emission > Solénoïde - Spéciale Didgeridoo 01

Objet de culte par excellence, tout à la fois mythique et fédérateur, le didgeridoo aussi appelé yidaki est à l'honneur dans Solénoïde. De la France aux Etats-Unis en passant par la Finlande et naturellement l'Australie, préparez vous à vivre une excursion musicale hors normes !
Télécharger Spéciale Didgeridoo 01
Playliste | Spéciale Didgeridoo 01
STEVE ROACH
"Connected Underground" + "Clay, Wood, Bone, Dirt"
CD "Origins"
(Fortuna Records)
[06:00>10:00]
COIL
"Further Back and Faster" + "Where Even the Darkness"
CD "Love‘s Secret Domain"
(Wax Trax)
[11:16>14:04]
EMMANUEL DILHAC
"Fantaisie pour cornes, conques et vers marins"
CD "Mineral Music"
(emmanuel-dilhac.com)
[14:05>17:05]
TRANCE MISSION
(Beth Custer/Stephen Kent/
Kenneth Newby /John Loose)
"Chasing the Moon Rabbit"
CD "Meanwhile"
(City Of Tribes Records)
[28:28>33:21]
PHILL NIBLOCK
"YPGPN(Young Person’s Guide to Phill Niblock)"
(XI Records)
[44:19>47:50]
