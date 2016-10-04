Emission > Solénoïde - Dub Translations 31

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Voilà bien longtemps que Solénoïde n'a pas patrouillé en Dubosphère ! Le moment est donc venu de réinvestir cet espace de jeux protéiforme peuplé de basses entêtantes et de réverbs aliénantes. Car s'il apparaît aujourd'hui plus discret, ce genre magnétique est loin de faiblir et de s'affadir. A tel point qu'une partie de nos auditeurs nous réclame sa séance régulière de dubothérapie ! Un voeu qui sera exaucé, à partir de désormais et pas plus tard que tout de suite, avec cette 31e phase des Dub Translations.

Télécharger Dub Translations 31


Playliste | Dub Translations 31




LOG(M) & LARAAJI

Album "The Onrush of Eternity"
(Invisible Inc.)

> Bandcamp




JAH WOBBLE
& BILL lASWELL

Album "Ream of Spells"
(Jah Wobble Rds)

> Bandcamp




EL-HORTOBAGYI

Album "Summa Myxologiae"
(Autoproduction)

> Guo.hu




EL-HORTOBAGYI

SolénoMix


> (en libre écoute)




DUB COLOSSUS

LP "Dr Strangedub"
(Good Deeds Music)

> Bandcamp




DUB COLOSSUS

LP "Dr Strangedub"
(Good Deeds Music)

> Site web




DUB COLOSSUS

SolénoMix


> (en libre écoute)




MAD PROFESSOR
& GAUDI


Album "Mad Professor meets Gaudi"
(Ariwa Sounds)

> Bandcamp




THE BLACK SEEDS

Album "Fabric Remixes & Rarities"
(Easy Star Records)

> easystar.com




ULRICH TROYER

Album "Dolomite Dud"
(4Bit Productions)

> Bandcamp




ULRICH TROYER

SolénoMix


> (en libre écoute)


solenomix_ulrich_troyer_sq.jpg

OZRIC TENTACLES

Album "Waterfall Cities"
(Stretchy Records)

> ozrics.com




MASSIVE ATTACK

Album "Mezzanine"
(Virgin)

> Facebook








La programmation détaillée


LOG(M) & LARAAJI
 
"Daisy Dub"
LP "The Onrush of Eternity"
(Invisible Inc.)

> Bandcamp

[04:35> 08:48]

JAH WOBBLE
& BILL LASWELL

"Fanfare for Phenomena"
LP "Realm of Spells"
(Jah Wobble Records)

> Bandcamp

[08:55> 14:40]

EL-HORTOBAGYI

 "Dasein Natura"
LP "Summa Myxologiae"
(Autoproduction)

> Guo.hu

[14:52>21:06]

DUB COLOSSUS

"Dr Strangedub"
LP "Dr Strangdub"
(Echomaster)

> Bandcamp

[21:17> 25:47]


MAD PROFESSOR

"Palenque Whine"
LP "Mad Professor meets Gaudi"
(Ariwa Sounds)


> Bandcamp

[26:42>30:10]

THE BLACK SEEDS

"Mariana Trench"
LP "Fabrique Remixes & Rarities"
(Easy Star Records)

> easystar.com

[30:16>34:28]

ULRICH TROYER

"Dolomite Dub (Part II)"
LP "Dolomite Dub"
(4Bit Productions)

> Bandcamp

[34:29> 43:42]

OZRIC TENTACLES

"Sultana Detrii"
LP "Waterfall Cities"
(Stretchy Records)

> ozrics.com

[44:02>50:02]

MASSIVE ATTACK 

"Teardrop (Mazaruni Dub One)"
LP "Mezzanine" (Deluxe)
(Virgin)

> Facebook

[50:03>54:00]

Libellés : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)
Conceived By Solénopole | Elaborate By Code Planète