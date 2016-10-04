Emission > Solénoïde - Dub Translations 31

Voilà bien longtemps que Solénoïde n'a pas patrouillé en Dubosphère ! Le moment est donc venu de réinvestir cet espace de jeux protéiforme peuplé de basses entêtantes et de réverbs aliénantes. Car s'il apparaît aujourd'hui plus discret, ce genre magnétique est loin de faiblir et de s'affadir. A tel point qu'une partie de nos auditeurs nous réclame sa séance régulière de dubothérapie ! Un voeu qui sera exaucé, à partir de désormais et pas plus tard que tout de suite, avec cette 31e phase des Dub Translations.