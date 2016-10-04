Emission > Solénoïde - Dub Translations 31

Voilà bien longtemps que Solénoïde n'a pas patrouillé en Dubosphère ! Le moment est donc venu de réinvestir cet espace de jeux protéiforme peuplé de basses entêtantes et de réverbs aliénantes. Car s'il apparaît aujourd'hui plus discret, ce genre magnétique est loin de faiblir et de s'affadir. A tel point qu'une partie de nos auditeurs nous réclame sa séance régulière de dubothérapie ! Un voeu qui sera exaucé, à partir de désormais et pas plus tard que tout de suite, avec cette 31e phase des Dub Translations.
Télécharger Dub Translations 31
Playliste | Dub Translations 31
solenomix_ulrich_troyer_sq.jpg
La programmation détaillée
LOG(M) & LARAAJI
"Daisy Dub"
LP "The Onrush of Eternity"
(Invisible Inc.)
> Bandcamp
[04:35> 08:48]
JAH WOBBLE
& BILL LASWELL
"Fanfare for Phenomena"
LP "Realm of Spells"
(Jah Wobble Records)
> Bandcamp
[08:55> 14:40]
EL-HORTOBAGYI
"Dasein Natura"
LP "Summa Myxologiae"
(Autoproduction)
> Guo.hu
[14:52>21:06]
DUB COLOSSUS
"Dr Strangedub"
LP "Dr Strangdub"
(Echomaster)
> Bandcamp
[21:17> 25:47]
MAD PROFESSOR
"Palenque Whine"
LP "Mad Professor meets Gaudi"
(Ariwa Sounds)
> Bandcamp
[26:42>30:10]
THE BLACK SEEDS
"Mariana Trench"
LP "Fabrique Remixes & Rarities"
(Easy Star Records)
> easystar.com
[30:16>34:28]
ULRICH TROYER
"Dolomite Dub (Part II)"
LP "Dolomite Dub"
(4Bit Productions)
> Bandcamp
[34:29> 43:42]
OZRIC TENTACLES
"Sultana Detrii"
LP "Waterfall Cities"
(Stretchy Records)
> ozrics.com
[44:02>50:02]
MASSIVE ATTACK
"Teardrop (Mazaruni Dub One)"
LP "Mezzanine" (Deluxe)
(Virgin)
> Facebook
[50:03>54:00]
