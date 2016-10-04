Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 18

Fidèle à sa passion des musiques atmosphériques, Solénoïde vous emmène vers les zones fertiles du territoire ambient. C’est dans cet espace aux ressources infinies que nous allons vadrouiller pendant 55mn. Pas moins de 9 titres se succéderont sur notre plan de vol, 9 titres tirés d’œuvres originales méconnues et pour la plupart assez récentes. L’occasion de contempler des paysages sonores très contrastés, propices pour certains au calme et au voyages intérieurs, pour d’autres à un défilé d’images troubles et poétiques. Mais pour être appréciée à sa pleine valeur, cette sélection musicale vous demandera un petit effort d’attention doublé d’un certain attrait pour la notion de textures sonores… Alors si les fictions anxieuses et les ambiances mystérieuses vous fascinent, plongez sans retenue dans cette Solénosphère !

Télécharger Solénosphère 18


Playliste | Solénosphère 18




La programmation détaillée


SEGUE 

 "Mirage"
LP "The Island"
(Silent Season)

> Vancouver, Canada
> Site web

DENIS FRAJERMAN

"Avant l'Aurore"
CD "Herbes & Golems"
(Douzième Lune)

> Paris
> denisfrajerman.com

DANIEL W J MACKENZIE &
RICHARD A INGRAM

 "Ending"
LP "Half Dream"
(Midira Records)

> Brighton
> Site web
danielwjmackenzie.com

STEREO HYPNOSIS & 
CHRISTOPHER CHAPLIN

 "Heggur"
LP "Bjarmi"
(Fabrique Records)

> Islande
> Bandcamp

LEE GAMBLE

 "Many Gods, Many Angels"
EP "In a Paraventral Scape"
(Hyperdub)

> UK
> Bandcamp

STUBBLEMAN

 "Great River Road"
LP "Mountains and Plains"
(Crammed Discs)

> London, UK
> Bandcamp

SIGUR ROS

The Hungry Ghosts, We Live in an Old Chaos of the Sun"
LP "Variations On Darkness"

> Reykjavík, Iceland
> Bandcamp

MAGNA PIA

"Inanna"
LP "Daiauna"
(Feral Note)

> Turquie
> Bandcamp

CELER 

"For the Entirety"
LP "Xièxie"
(Two Acorns)

> Tokyo, Japon
> Bandcamp

