Emission > SolénoMix ULRICH TROYER
Crack du sample et des consoles de mixage, Ulrich Troyer (4Bit Studio/The Vegetable Orchestra/Yatatoy) a pris le contrôle de notre émission pour nous emmener sur sa terre musicale de prédilection : la Jamaïque. Et pour notre plus grand plaisir, ce sound designer autrichien va ainsi nous servir quelques belles tranches de dub roots !
Playliste du SolénoMix
AUGUSTUS PABLO
"Point Blank"
JACOB MILLER
"Keep on Knocking Version"
THE FRIGHTNRS
"Gotta Find a Way Version"
ASTON „Family Man“ BARETT
"Well Pleased"
JUNIOR MURVIN
"Cool Out Son"
HERLER
"Feel Me Love"
NITTY GRITTY
"Gwann Dub"
GREGORY ISAACS
"Rumours"
MAFFI
"Robotron (Riddim)"
THE HURRICANES
"You Can Run"
ERROL BELLOT
"What A Wonderful Feeling"
PUPAJIM
"I Am A Robot"
ULRICH TROYER
"Dark Roots"
ULRICH TROYER
"Deadlock (Kassian Troyer Remix)"
Liens :
ulrichtroyer.com
ulrichtroyer.bandcamp.com
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
BRAM'FM Tulle,
JAZZBOX Radio Internationale Paris
