Emission > SolénoMix DUB GABRIEL
Une invitation dans le monde mystique et urbain de Dub Gabriel, çà ne se refuse pas ! Vous pouvez d’ailleurs y foncer les yeux fermés et surtout les oreilles grandes ouvertes… Dub Gabriel va exercer ses talents de DJ aux commandes du Solénoïde et vous proposer un voyage sonore placé sous le signe du groove ethnique et climatique.
Playliste du SolénoMix
01. DUB GABRIEL
"Adab" - CD "Ascend" (Baboon Records)
02. MUSLIMGAUZE
"Baghdad" - CD "Baghdad" (Staalplaat)
03. TWILIGHT CIRCUS
"Binghi" - LP "Dub Plate Style Vol 1 - Vinyl EP Tracks"
> Bandcamp
04. SAMSARA SOUND SYSTEM (Alan Kushan, Professor Shehab, Fumio Toshiro)
"Saffron Dreams" - LP "Ritual of Carousel" (Baboon Records)
05. DO SHASKA!
LP "Androgyne Haarem" (Guerilla Records)
06. BARAKA ORCHESTRA
"The Creation" - CD "Five Worlds" (Baraka Foundation)
07. QABALLAH STEPPERS
"No Room For Mine (Feat. Dr.Israel)" - CD "Passage at Noon" (Baraka Foundation)
08. MUTAMASSIK
09. ENRICO MACIAS
"Bine El Barah Ouel Liom" (QABALLAH STEPPERS Remix - Jean-Pierre Sluys - François Lardeau) - CD "Enrico Experience" (Trema)
10. BADAWI
"Final Warning" - LP "Soldier of Midian" (Roir)
11. DUB GABRIEL
"Ascend" - CD "Ascend" (Baboon Records)
Liens:
> Bandcamp
> destroyallconcepts.com
> Soundcloud
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
BRAM'FM Tulle,
JAZZBOX Radio Internationale Paris
