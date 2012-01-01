Emission > SolénoMix WOOB

Franchissez une lumineuse passerelle sonore destinée à vous conduire vers des zones irréelles et saisissantes. Pour atteindre cet objectif, c’est à un génie de la création climatique tendance narrative et suggestive que nous avons confié les commandes. Artisan du renouveau de la scène ambient anglaise (et pilier du label Time recording au milieu des années 90), Paul Frankland alias WOOB vous propose ce SolénoMix exclusif !
Playliste de l'émission
If I Don't Make it Home - Max and Harvey
El Espia Atrapado - Alberto Iglesias
Frates for Violin - Beats Antique
Cancao do Desertto - Quantic & His Combo Barbaro
Fadeaway - Deru
ActChapter 1 of 4 - I am Legend (UAB)
Voyage en Argent - High Skies
Heliopause - Off Land
Slaughterhouse Shuffle - Prague FILMharmonic Orchestra
A voice from six corners - Badawi
Origins - Prelude - Woob
Repurposed - Woob
Drops of Mercury - Richard Barbieri
Moonwalk - Lemongrass
Funny Bones & Lazy Legs - Xploding Plastix
Not Perfect (Instrumental) - Two Fingers
ActChapter 2 of 4 - I am Legend (UAB)
Giant Stroke - Woob
Stranger Air - Woob
Tunnel - Shuttle
Spectre Island - John Barry
The Ipcress file - John Barry
Taita inty (Virgin of the sun God) - Yma Sumac
Act/Chapter 3 of 4 - I am Legend (UAB)
What the future Holds - Jack Wall
Time Shed - Max and Harvey
Im Restaurant - Christoph.M.Kaiser & Julian Mass
85-Bit - Woob
Light and Levitation - Woob
Brazil - Billy May and his Orchestra
Liens : woob.info / Bandcamp / Season9 / Twitter / Vimeo
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,