Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 32
Playliste de l'émission
V1984
"Too Much"
CD "Pansori" (Knives)
> Soundcloud
> Corée du Sud/Philippines
ARVE HENRIKSEN
"Groundswell"
"Towards Language" (Rune Grammofon)
> Norvège
ONDATROPICA
"Caldo Parao"
CD "Baile Bucanero" (Soundway)
> Colombie
XORDOX
"Pink Eye"
CD "Neospection" (Editions Mego)
> Soundcloud
> Australie
WARSAW VILLAGE BAND
"Bridal Wreath Song"
CD "Sun Celebration" (Jaro Medien)
> Pologne
PHEW
"Antenna"
CD "Light Sleep" (Mesh-Key Records)
> Bandcamp
> Japon
ULRICH TROYER
"Alone On A Crowded Bus"
CD "Songs for William 3" (4Bit Productions)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> Mixcloud
> Autriche
ANOUAR BRAHEM
"Persepolis Mirage"
CD "Blue Maqams" (ECM)
> Tunisie
LORENZO FELICIATI
"Elevator Man" (RareNoiseRecords)
> Italie
EKOPLEKZ
"Bioprodukt" (Planet Mu)
> Angleterre
YASMINE HAMDAN
"Al Jamilat" (Crammed Discs)
> Soundcloud
> Liban
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
