Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 32

Du Canada au Liban en passant par la Colombie, le Japon, la Norvège,… notre équipage va vous convoyer à travers 11 pays afin d'y découvrir 11 personnalités musicales singulières et parfois hors normes. Alors, prêt pour une virée au royaume des musiques nomades et visuelles ? Paré pour de nouveaux chocs esthétiques et émotionnels ? Si tel est le cas, suivez ce plan de vol qui vous fera tester les plaisirs insoupçonnés de transitions musicales hautement osées !



Playliste de l'émission

V1984
"Too Much"
CD "Pansori" (Knives)
> Corée du Sud/Philippines 

ARVE HENRIKSEN
"Groundswell"
"Towards Language" (Rune Grammofon)
> Norvège

ONDATROPICA
"Caldo Parao"
CD "Baile Bucanero" (Soundway)
> Colombie 

XORDOX
"Pink Eye"
CD "Neospection" (Editions Mego)
> Australie

WARSAW VILLAGE BAND
"Bridal Wreath Song"
CD "Sun Celebration" (Jaro Medien)
> Pologne

 PHEW
"Antenna"
CD "Light Sleep" (Mesh-Key Records)
> Japon 

 ULRICH TROYER
"Alone On A Crowded Bus"
CD "Songs for William 3" (4Bit Productions)
> Autriche 

 ANOUAR BRAHEM
"Persepolis Mirage"
CD "Blue Maqams" (ECM)
> Tunisie 

LORENZO FELICIATI
"Elevator Man" (RareNoiseRecords)
> Italie

EKOPLEKZ
"Bioprodukt" (Planet Mu)
> Angleterre

 YASMINE HAMDAN
"Al Jamilat" (Crammed Discs)
> Liban 

Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
  
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy, 
Libellés :

