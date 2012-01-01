sociaux

twitterfacebookmixcloudinstagramrss feed

Emission > Solénoïde - Mission 200

Dans cette 200e mission, offrez-vous une échappée vivifiante avec un projet familial venu de Provence : le Duo Montanaro ! Un duo violon/flûtes qui nous fait vadrouiller au carrefour des folklores balkaniques, provençaux et hongrois. Du côté de Liverpool, un génie fou de l’échantillonnage, Forest Swords, nous captivera avec son second opus ‘Compassion’ (Ninja Tune) dans lequel instruments réels et sons virtuels s’imbriquent en toute fluidité. Et aux Pays-Bas, nous croiserons Maarten Vos et Michel Banabila qui ont réalisé la bande-son du spectacle de danse contemporaine de la chorégraphe Conny Janssen. Un petit chef d’œuvre d’ambiant narrative à découvrir d’urgence !



Playliste de l'émission

Radiobalisage
DUO MONTANARO
"Viva Viva" + "Gasten"
CD "Ki"
(Intact Records)

La rubrique 'Radiobalisage' (présentée en début, au milieu et en fin d'émission) est un focus sur un de nos disques favoris du moment. 

FOREST SWORDS
"Panic" + "The Highest Flood"
CD "Compassion"
(Ninja Tune)
> Bandcamp
> Facebook
> Soundcloud

DUO MONTANARO
"Luna Roja"
CD "Ki" (Intact Records)

MAARTEN VOS and MICHEL BANABILA
"Home" + "The Gathering"
CD "Home"
(Tapu Records)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> SolénoMix Michel Banabila

DUO MONTANARO
"Hideg Nap Sütés" + "All Fine in Your World"
CD "Ki" (Intact Records)


Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
  
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy, 

Publié par
Libellés : , , , , , , , , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)
 