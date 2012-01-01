Emission > Solénoïde - Mission 200
Playliste de l'émission
Radiobalisage
DUO MONTANARO
"Viva Viva" + "Gasten"
CD "Ki"
(Intact Records)
La rubrique 'Radiobalisage' (présentée en début, au milieu et en fin d'émission) est un focus sur un de nos disques favoris du moment.
FOREST SWORDS
"Panic" + "The Highest Flood"
CD "Compassion"
(Ninja Tune)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
DUO MONTANARO
"Luna Roja"
CD "Ki" (Intact Records)
MAARTEN VOS and MICHEL BANABILA
"Home" + "The Gathering"
CD "Home"
(Tapu Records)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
> SolénoMix Michel Banabila
DUO MONTANARO
"Hideg Nap Sütés" + "All Fine in Your World"
CD "Ki" (Intact Records)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
