Emission > Solénoïde - Croisière Aquaphonique 07
Playliste de l'émission
FUTURE SOUND OF LONDON
"Sea + LSD" - CD "Life in Moments"
"Stand a little less between me and the sun" - CD "Environments 4"
DAVID BEREZAN
"Buoy"
CD "Allusions sonores" (Empreintes Digitales)
N.S.P.
"Night Drone"
CD "Table of Element Vol.4" (M-Tronic Compilation)
> Bandcamp
BEE MASK
"Fallen Tree Thursday And The Half-Crusted Arc Of The Sky Talking Tea In The Pastoral Index"
CD "Elegy For Beach Friday" (Editions Mego)
> Soundcloud
UP, BUSTLE and OUT
"The Hand Of Contraband"
CD "Serenety Dub, Vol.3.1: Organic Technology" (Incoming!)
ALIO DIE and PARALLEL WORLDS
"Unspoken Shapes"
CD "Elusive Metaphor" (Hic Sunt Leones)
> Bandcamp
> Soundcloud
THIS MORTAL COIL
"Dreams Are Like Water"
This Mortal Coil Box Set (4AD)
310
"Exu"
CD "Downtown and Brooklyn Only" (Leaf)
GEORGES FORGET
"L’appel" + "Une île"
CD "Le dernier présent" (Empreintes Digitales)
KONX OM PAX
"Slootering"
CD "Regional Surrealism" (Planet Mu)
> Soundcloud
> Bandcamp
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
Radio CAMPUS Avignon,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
OUEST TRACK Radio Le Havre,
RCN Nancy,
