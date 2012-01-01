Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 31
Playliste de l'émission :
VLAD DOBROVOLSKI
"Million Wrinkles of the Sea Under the Moonlight"
LP "The Drums of the Fore and Aft" (Kotä Records)
> Russie
LAURENT DE SCHEPPER TRIO
"Mytikas"
LP "Into Olymp" (Karl Records)
> Allemagne
EL MAHDY JR
"Eternal Here and Now"
LP "Time to Sell the golden Teeth" (Boomarm Nation)
> Algérie
NATALIE BERIDZE
"Light is Winning Ivory" (Bells Rmx)
EP "Love is Winning" Remixes (Monika Enterprise)
> Géorgie
HATAKEYAMA CHIHEI
"Distant Steam Train Whistle"
LP "Mirage" (Room 40)
> Japon
EFF DST
"Amb"
LP "Blackout" (Hymen Records)
> Biélorussie
BARGOU 08
"Wazzaa"
LP "Targ" (Glitterbeat)
> Tunisie
FEDERICO DURAND
"Una plaza junto a las vias del tren"
LP "La Nina Junco" (12K)
> Argentine
> Bandcamp
RER REPETER
"Suddenly the Lights Went Out"
LP "In Fine Style" (Bokeh Versions)
> Autriche
KRAFT
"Gold Into Lead"
LP "Harvest of Despair" (Opa Loca Records)
> Pays-Bas
> Bandcamp
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
