Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 31

Nul besoin d'être initié pour espérer vivre pleinement cette expérience sonore ! Pas besoin de passeport ni de GPS pour traverser les multiples paysages sonores qui vont s'offrir à vous ! Seul un appétit solide de découvertes sans frontière vous sera nécessaire... Ce voyage transmusical vous fera virtuellement bourlinguer des Pays-Bas à l'Argentine, de la Biélorussie à l'Algérie, via l'Autriche et la Géorgie.



Playliste de l'émission :

VLAD DOBROVOLSKI
"Million Wrinkles of the Sea Under the Moonlight"
LP "The Drums of the Fore and Aft" (Kotä Records)
> Russie

LAURENT DE SCHEPPER TRIO
"Mytikas"
LP "Into Olymp" (Karl Records)
> Allemagne

EL MAHDY JR
"Eternal Here and Now"
LP "Time to Sell the golden Teeth" (Boomarm Nation)
> Algérie

NATALIE BERIDZE
"Light is Winning Ivory" (Bells Rmx)
EP "Love is Winning" Remixes (Monika Enterprise)
> Géorgie

HATAKEYAMA CHIHEI
"Distant Steam Train Whistle"
LP "Mirage" (Room 40)
> Japon

EFF DST
"Amb"
LP "Blackout" (Hymen Records)
> Biélorussie

BARGOU 08
"Wazzaa"
LP "Targ" (Glitterbeat)
> Tunisie 

FEDERICO DURAND
"Una plaza junto a las vias del tren"
LP "La Nina Junco" (12K)
> Argentine
> Bandcamp

RER REPETER
"Suddenly the Lights Went Out"
LP "In Fine Style" (Bokeh Versions)
> Autriche

KRAFT
"Gold Into Lead"
LP "Harvest of Despair" (Opa Loca Records)
> Pays-Bas
> Bandcamp



Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :  
 
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CKIA Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),  
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
STUDIO ZEF Blois,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
