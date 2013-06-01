Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 11
Playliste de l'émission :
ANTHONY CHILD
"Old Technology"
"Electronic Recordings from Maui Jungle Vol. 2"
(Mego)
RAFAEL ANTON IRRISARI
"Empire System"
"A Fragile Geography"
(Room40)
BING AND RUTH
"Is Drop"
"No Home of the Mind"
(4AD)
UNICAZÜRN
"Pale Salt Seam"
"Transpandorem"
(Touch)
BRUME
"Enola II"
"Mother Blast"
(Grautag Records)
HEXA
"There Never Was"
"Factory Photographs"
(Room40)
PHAELEH
"Eternal Sleep"
"Illusion Of The Tale"
(Undertow)
CHIHEI HATAKEYAMA & DIRK SERRIES
"Fryst"
"Storm of Silence"
(Glacial Movements)
FIELDTONE
"Phioberes"
"Book of Air"
(Sub Rosa)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
