Emission > Solénoïde - Radiovisual Mix 01

ARNO PEETERS
"Into Spherical Structures"
CD "Modulation & Transformations - Vol.3"
(Mille Plateaux,)
PETE NAMLOOK / AIR V
"Jeux Dangereux"
CD "Jeux Dangereux"
(Fax)
WORLD STANDARD
"Good Red Road"
CD "Country Gazette"
(Asphodel)
SLOWCREAM
"Texture"
CD "And"
(Nonine Recordings)
NORSCQ
"mOk"
CD "Lavatronic"
(Prikosnovénie)
LEYLAND KIRBY
"Memories live longer than dreams (part three)"
"Sadly, the future is no longer what it was - trilogy"
(HAFTW (001 - 3))
PRINCIPLES OF GEOMETRY
"Kopöb Ingo"
CD "Principle of Geometry"
(Tigersushi)
LOGREYBEAM
"Premonition"
CD "It' All Just Another Aspect Of Mannerism"
(Type Records)
MORGAN CANEY & KAMAL JOORY
"Blanket"
CD "Magic Radios"
(City Centre Offices)
YOUNG GODS - HEAVEN DECONSTRUCTION
"Light Residues” + “Borea”
CD "Heaven Deconstruction - An instrumental experimental side project by the YOUNG GODS"
(PIAS)
GIMMIK
"Wavefiles"
CD "Neurokinetic - Toytronic compilation"
(Toytronic)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
