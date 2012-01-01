Emission > Solénoïde - Solénosphère 06
Playliste de l'émission
MORITZ VON OSWALD
"Structure 5"
CD "Horizontal Structure"
(Honest Jon’s Records - honestjons.com)
DAVWUH
"Stare At The Screen_[plixid.com]" + "Artificial High"
CD "Edo Jazz Age"
(davwuh.wordpress.com)
BRUME
"Dark Forest"
LP "Xerxès"
(Rotorelief - rotorelief.com)
BEN FROST & DANIEL BJARNASON
"Saccades" + "Simulacra I" + "Venia"
CD "Solaris"
(Bedroom Community - bedroomcommunity.net)
CLUBROOT
"Murmure Interlude"
CD "Clubroot III - MMXII"
(LoDubs Records - lodubs.bandcamp.com)
IAN BODDY & ERIK WOLLO
"Undergrowth" + "Migration"
CD "Frontiers"
(Din - din.org.uk)
FUJAKO
"Mal'ak"
LP "Landform Erosion"
(Rotorelief - rotorelief.com)
AS IF
"The Way The Morning BrokeSlootering"
CD "At Night"
(U-Cover - u-cover.com)
MOHN
"Wiegenlied"
CD "Mohn"
(Kompakt - kompakt.fm/artists/mohn)
MIRROR STATE
"At Least I Noticed"
CD "Extension EP"
(Broken Bubble - brokenbubble.bandcamp.com)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
