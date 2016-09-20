sociaux

twitterfacebookmixcloudinstagramrss feed

Emission > Solénoïde - Rétrobalisage 2016

Des chants de gorge d'asie centrale aux rythmes post-tropicaux brésiliens en passant par diverses fusions insolites, cette playliste se veut le reflet subjectif d'une année 2016 aussi versatile que féconde sur le plan musical.



Playliste de l'émission

GEIR SUNDSTOL
CD "Langen Ro"
(Hubro)

NEW ZION WITH CYRO
CD "Sunshine Seas"
(RareNoise Records)

 AL GROMER KHAN
CD "Chakra Noir"
(Khan Art Production /⁠ Rasa Music)

JAY GLASS DUBS
CD "New Teeth for an Old Country"
(Bokeh Versions)

KEDA
CD "Hwal"
(Parenthèses Records)

SAO PAULO UNDERGROUND
CD "Cantos Invisiveis"
(Cuneiform Records)
>  bandcamp / soundcloud

RICHARD PINHAS / BARRY CLEVELAND
CD "Mu"
(Cuneiform Records)
> bancamp / soundcloud

BILL LASWELL & SUBMERGED
CD "After Such Knowledge What Forgiveness"
(Ohm Resistance)

BOBBY PREVITE
CD "Mass"
(RareNoise Records)

NILS PETTER MOLVAER
CD "Buyoancy"
(Okeh)

STRANDED HORSE 
CD "Luxe"
(Talitres)

BOSSE SKOGLUND & ZILVERZURF
CD "Mantra Sessions"
(Diesel Music AB

ANDREW TUTTLE
"Fantasy League"
(Room 40)

KARSTEN PFLUM
"Dode"
(Hymen)

SAINKHO NAMTCHYLAK
"Like a Bird or Spirit, not a Face"
(Ponderosa Music & Art)




Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :  
 
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),  
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
STUDIO ZEF Blois,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
Publié par
Libellés : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)
 