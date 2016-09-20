Emission > Solénoïde - Rétrobalisage 2016
Playliste de l'émission
GEIR SUNDSTOL
CD "Langen Ro"
(Hubro)
NEW ZION WITH CYRO
CD "Sunshine Seas"
(RareNoise Records)
AL GROMER KHAN
CD "Chakra Noir"
(Khan Art Production / Rasa Music)
JAY GLASS DUBS
CD "New Teeth for an Old Country"
(Bokeh Versions)
KEDA
CD "Hwal"
(Parenthèses Records)
SAO PAULO UNDERGROUND
CD "Cantos Invisiveis"
(Cuneiform Records)
> bandcamp / soundcloud
RICHARD PINHAS / BARRY CLEVELAND
CD "Mu"
(Cuneiform Records)
> bancamp / soundcloud
BILL LASWELL & SUBMERGED
CD "After Such Knowledge What Forgiveness"
(Ohm Resistance)
BOBBY PREVITE
CD "Mass"
(RareNoise Records)
NILS PETTER MOLVAER
CD "Buyoancy"
(Okeh)
STRANDED HORSE
CD "Luxe"
(Talitres)
BOSSE SKOGLUND & ZILVERZURF
CD "Mantra Sessions"
(Diesel Music AB)
ANDREW TUTTLE
"Fantasy League"
(Room 40)
KARSTEN PFLUM
"Dode"
(Hymen)
SAINKHO NAMTCHYLAK
"Like a Bird or Spirit, not a Face"
(Ponderosa Music & Art)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 28 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime.
