Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box (hors-série 02) BLACK SABBATH

Faites un voyage incroyable à travers le répertoire du groupe le plus repris de sa catégorie et découvrez ainsi des chansons intemporelles revisitées dans une variété de styles sidérante ! Bienvenue dans un nouveau festin de cover-songs décalées, bienvenue dans ce tribute insolite à Black Sabbath !
Playliste de l'émission :
ALICE DONUT
"War Pigs"
"Revenge Fantasies of the Impotent"
(Howler Records)
SOFT CELL
"Paranoid"
"The Bedsip Tapes"
(Some Bizzare)
VITAMIN STRING QUARTET - THE STRING QUARTET TRIBUTE TO BLACK SABBATH
"Solitude"
(Vitamin Records)
BROWNOUT
"Into the Void"
"Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath"
(Ubiquity)
JEFFERY MINER
"Electric Funeral"
"Lullaby Renditions of Black Sabbath"
(Rockabye Baby Music)
SNARES
"Black Sabbath"
"Sabbath Dubs"
(Kriss Records)
SROENG SANTI
"Kuen kuen lueng lueng" / "Iron Man"
compilation "Thai! Dai! - The Heavier Side Of The Lukthung Underground"
(Finders Keepers Records)
> Thaïlande
TGB
"Planet Caravan"
"Evil Things"
(Clean Feed)
> Portugal
RONDELLUS
"The Wizard"
"Sabbatum A Medieval Tribute to Black Sabbath"
(Music Cartel)
> Estonie
OPIUM JUKEBOX
"N.I.B."
(Underground Inc.)
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
