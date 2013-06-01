sociaux

Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box 05

Nos radiothérapeutes vous ont concocté un mix propice au divertissement comme à l’étonnement. Attention ! Cette récréation audio vous propulsera au royaume de la contrefaçon musicale la plus culottée !



Playliste

OPIUM JUKEBOX
"God Save the Queen"
CD "Never Mind the Bhangra"
(Undrground Inc)
> SEX PISTOLS

THE FLAMING LIPS
"After the Goldrush"
Compilation "The Bridge"
(Number Six)
> NEIL YOUNG

MAXENCE CYRIN
"Where is my Mind"
CD "Novo Piano"
(Kwaidan / Discograph)
> PIXIES

EMILIE SIMON
"La vie en rose" (bonus disc)
CD "s/t"
(Barclay)
> EDITH PIAF

BA CISSOKO
"Sunday Bloody Sunday"
Compilation "In the Name of Love Africa celebrates U2"
(Shout Factory)
> U2

BUGGE WESSELTOFT
"Many Rivers to Cross"
CD "Playing"
(Jazzland)
> JIMMY CLIFF

ENRICO CACACE
“Everything in its Right Place"
CD "Dub Tribute to Radiohead"
(Vitamin Records)
> RADIOHEAD

BALANESCU QUARTET
"Model"
CD "Possessed"
(Mute)
> KRAFTWERK

BONGWATTER
"Dazed and Chinese"
CD "Double Bummer"
(Shimmy Disc)
> LED ZEPPELIN

SCARLETT JOHANSSON
"Boys Don't Cry" (Live session EP)
> THE CURE

VERT
"Part V"
CD "The Köln Konzert"
(Sonig)
> KEITH JARETT

 
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :  
 
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),  
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
STUDIO ZEF Blois,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
Publié par
