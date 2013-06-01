Emission > Solénoïde - Cover Box 05
Playliste
OPIUM JUKEBOX
"God Save the Queen"
CD "Never Mind the Bhangra"
(Undrground Inc)
> SEX PISTOLS
THE FLAMING LIPS
"After the Goldrush"
Compilation "The Bridge"
(Number Six)
> NEIL YOUNG
MAXENCE CYRIN
"Where is my Mind"
CD "Novo Piano"
(Kwaidan / Discograph)
> PIXIES
EMILIE SIMON
"La vie en rose" (bonus disc)
CD "s/t"
(Barclay)
> EDITH PIAF
BA CISSOKO
"Sunday Bloody Sunday"
Compilation "In the Name of Love Africa celebrates U2"
(Shout Factory)
> U2
BUGGE WESSELTOFT
"Many Rivers to Cross"
CD "Playing"
(Jazzland)
> JIMMY CLIFF
ENRICO CACACE
“Everything in its Right Place"
CD "Dub Tribute to Radiohead"
(Vitamin Records)
> RADIOHEAD
BALANESCU QUARTET
"Model"
CD "Possessed"
(Mute)
> KRAFTWERK
BONGWATTER
"Dazed and Chinese"
CD "Double Bummer"
(Shimmy Disc)
> LED ZEPPELIN
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
"Boys Don't Cry" (Live session EP)
> THE CURE
VERT
"Part V"
CD "The Köln Konzert"
(Sonig)
> KEITH JARETT
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
Publié par Solénopole
Libellés : ba cissoko, bongwatter, bugge wesseltoft, cover box, enrico cacce, flaming lips, keith jarett, kraftwerk, led zeppelin, neil young, opium jukebox, pixies, radiohead, sex pistols, the cure, U2
