sociaux

twitterfacebookmyspacerss feed

Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 28

Plus que jamais dédiée à la découverte, la 28e 'Blender Session' est le théâtre d'expériences sonores insolites. Et autant vous dire qu'avec 12 profils musicaux distincts, pour autant de nationalités représentées, c'est un mix démesurément ouvert qui vous est offert ! Cette émission vous promènera de la Pologne à l'Argentine, du kenya au Japon en passant par la Nouvelle-Guinée...



Playliste de l'émission

BOOM
"Production Line"
"When In Rome - Live Session 2015"
(LBL)
> Italie

KATARINA GLOWICKA - RUBENS STRING QUARTET - ARNON ZLOTNIK
"Love is too Young"
"Seven Sonnets"
(ARTEksounds)
> Pologne

TAKASHI HATTORI
"Startup"
"Moon"
(Noble)
> Japon

KARSTEN PFLUM
"Skumögd"
"Dode"
(Hymen)
> Danemark

NAIMA
"Future Imperfect"
"Bye"
(Cuneiform)
> Espagne

AYUUNE SULE
"Who Knows Tomorrow"
Compilation "This is Kologo Power!"
(Makkum Records)
> Ghana

TELEBOSSA
"Quireras"
"Garagem Aurora"
(Staubgold)
> Allemagne

JONATHAN ULIEL SALDAHNA
"Resurrection of the Concrete Jungle"
"Tunnel Vision"
> Portugal

FEDERICO DURAND
"Mirador en la Montana"
"A Través del Espejo"
(12k)
> Argentine

RAGNAR JOHNSON assisted by JESSICA MAYER
"Gopu"
"Sacred Flute Music from New Guinea : Madang / Windim Mambu"
(Ideologic Organ)
> USA / Nouvelle-Guinée

JONO EL GRANDE
"Violent Water Promenade"
"Melody of a Muddled Mason"
(Rune Grammofon)
> Norvège

BLACK SUN PRODUCTIONS
"Dies Juvenalis"
"Dies Juvenalis"
(Hallow Ground)
> Suisse


Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :  
 
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),  
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
STUDIO ZEF Blois,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
Publié par
Libellés : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)
 