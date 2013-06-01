Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 28
Playliste de l'émission
BOOM
"Production Line"
"When In Rome - Live Session 2015"
(LBL)
> Italie
KATARINA GLOWICKA - RUBENS STRING QUARTET - ARNON ZLOTNIK
"Love is too Young"
"Seven Sonnets"
(ARTEksounds)
> Pologne
TAKASHI HATTORI
"Startup"
"Moon"
(Noble)
> Japon
KARSTEN PFLUM
"Skumögd"
"Dode"
(Hymen)
> Danemark
NAIMA
"Future Imperfect"
"Bye"
(Cuneiform)
> Espagne
AYUUNE SULE
"Who Knows Tomorrow"
Compilation "This is Kologo Power!"
(Makkum Records)
> Ghana
TELEBOSSA
"Quireras"
"Garagem Aurora"
(Staubgold)
> Allemagne
JONATHAN ULIEL SALDAHNA
"Resurrection of the Concrete Jungle"
"Tunnel Vision"
> Portugal
FEDERICO DURAND
"Mirador en la Montana"
"A Través del Espejo"
(12k)
> Argentine
RAGNAR JOHNSON assisted by JESSICA MAYER
"Gopu"
"Sacred Flute Music from New Guinea : Madang / Windim Mambu"
(Ideologic Organ)
> USA / Nouvelle-Guinée
JONO EL GRANDE
"Violent Water Promenade"
"Melody of a Muddled Mason"
(Rune Grammofon)
> Norvège
BLACK SUN PRODUCTIONS
"Dies Juvenalis"
"Dies Juvenalis"
(Hallow Ground)
> Suisse
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
