Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 27

Playliste de l'émission
EL REMOLON
"Energia Natural (Chancha Via Circuito remix)"
"Selva remixes"
(ZZK Records)
> Argentine
MOON BEAM
"The Sister Song"
"III"
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
> Russie
KRAR COLLECTIVE
"Ethiopia Super Krar"
(World Music Network)
> Ethiopie
TANGTYPE
"Xpokin"
(Sonotope)
> Belgique
ANDE SOMBY
"Gadni (spirit of the mountain)"
"Yoiking with the Winged Ones"
> Norvège
FATIMA AL QADIRI
"Curfew "
"Brut"
> Koweit
ADI GELBART
"He who Speaks through Pyramids",
"Preemptive Musical Offerings to Satisfy Our Future Masters"
(Gargarin Records)
> Israël
MR. PAUER
"Sembrando Sonido (feat. Nina Rodriguez)"
"Orange"
> Venezuela
SVEN KACIREK
"Hatoma Bushi"
"Songs from Okinawa"
(Pingipung)
> Allemagne
TRUTH
"Syria"
> Nouvelle-Zélande
SONIDO GALLO NEGRO
"Mistery of Zangbetos"
"Sendero Mistico"
(Glitterbeat)
> Mexique
Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,
Radio CAMPUS Tours,
Radio CAMPUS Amiens,
RTF Limoges,
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,
FMR Toulouse,
EuradioNantes,
Radio RESONANCE Bourges,
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,
STUDIO ZEF Blois,
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule,
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau,
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
Wohoho hohoho hooooo "cuicuicui" excellent !RépondreSupprimer