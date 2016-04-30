Emission > Solénoïde - Blender Session 27

sociaux

Solénoïde - Blender Session 27

Evoluez en hors piste sur les contreforts de la sono mondiale ! Cet exercice périlleux vous amènera à croiser quelques figures inhabituelles de l'underground musical planétaire ! Au programme de cette 'Blender Session' : une kyrielle de sons expérimentaux et exotiques avec de la cumbia electro venue d'Argentine, de l'ambient filmique produite en Russie ou les échos étranges de chants lapons venus du cercle polaire...



Playliste de l'émission

EL REMOLON
"Energia Natural (Chancha Via Circuito remix)"
"Selva remixes"
(ZZK Records)
> Argentine

MOON BEAM
"The Sister Song"
"III"
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
> Russie 

KRAR COLLECTIVE
"Ethiopia Super Krar"
(World Music Network)
> Ethiopie 

TANGTYPE
"Xpokin"
(Sonotope)
> Belgique

ANDE SOMBY
"Gadni (spirit of the mountain)"
"Yoiking with the Winged Ones"
> Norvège 

FATIMA AL QADIRI
"Curfew "
"Brut"
> Koweit

ADI GELBART
"He who Speaks through Pyramids",
"Preemptive Musical Offerings to Satisfy Our Future Masters"
(Gargarin Records)
> Israël 

MR. PAUER
"Sembrando Sonido (feat. Nina Rodriguez)"
"Orange"
> Venezuela 

SVEN KACIREK
"Hatoma Bushi"
"Songs from Okinawa"
(Pingipung)
> Allemagne 

TRUTH
"Syria"
> Nouvelle-Zélande

SONIDO GALLO NEGRO
"Mistery of Zangbetos"
"Sendero Mistico"
(Glitterbeat)
> Mexique 


Solénoïde, émission de musiques 'imaginogènes', est diffusé sur 30 radios :  
 
Radio PANIK Bruxelles (Belgique),  
Radio RQC Mouscron (Belgique),
YOUFM Mons (Belgique),
Radio TANDEM Bolzano (Italie),
CHYZ FM Québec (Canada),
CKUM Moncton (Canada),  
FREQUENCE BANANE Lausanne (Suisse),
HDR Rouen,  
C'ROCK Radio Vienne,  
L'EKO DES GARRIGUES Montpellier,  
Radio CAMPUS Clermont-Ferrand,  
Radio CAMPUS Tours,  
Radio CAMPUS Amiens, 
 RTF Limoges,  
L'AUTRE RADIO Château-Gontier,  
FMR Toulouse,  
EuradioNantes,  
Radio RESONANCE Bourges, 
Radio PRIMITIVE Reims,  
Radio BALLADE Espéraza,  
STUDIO ZEF Blois,  
Radio COQUELICOT Val de Sioule, 
Radio BARTAS Florac
RGB Brive-la-Gaillarde,
Radio ALPA Le Mans,
Radio LARZAC Millau, 
PLUM FM Sérant,
Radio EVASION Aulne Maritime,
Radio DIO St-Etienne.
